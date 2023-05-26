After the Baltimore Orioles went 52-110 during the 2021 MLB season, many thought that the team would be destined for mediocrity for years to come.

However, a much better 2022 season combined with the arrival of several exciting young prospects renewed hope among fans. On May 25, the team reached another milestone that showed that they may once again be ready to compete.

The Orioles won over the New York Yankees by a score of 3-1 on May 25. With the victory in the series' rubbermatch, it marked the first time that the O's have walked out of Yankees Stadium with a back-to-back series win since the 2014 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[Kubatko] The Orioles have won back-to-back series at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2014 per Elias Sports Bureau"

The news delighted fans of the Baltimore Orioles, and many of them took to Reddit to comment beneath news of the feat. Judging from the comments, O's fans have an energy not seem for years from the team.

Laying claim to three out of the top fifteen prospects in baseball right now, the Orioles are very much seen as the team of the future. 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner up Adley Rustchman encapsulates the young and energetic core of the team. Rustchman is hitting .262/.391/.415 this season with 7 home runs and 25 RBIs, and leads the league in walks with 40.

While the Orioles have not had the greatest season ever, there are clear signs of improvement. The team now finds themselves in the top ten in runs after finishing 20th in the MLB in the category last season.

With the victory over the Yankees, the Baltimore Orioles have improved their record to 33-17, placing them only three games behind the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. The team has not won the divisional title since the 2014 campaign, and has not made the postseason at all since the 2016 MLB season.

Baltimore Orioles do indeed look to be the team of the future

With young studs like Gunnar Henderson, speed in the form of Cedric Mullins, and power invested in players like Ryan Mountcastle, the Baltimore Orioles appear poised for more success in the future.

Although the might of the New York Yankees is waning, the team remains an important benchmark for the Orioles to judge themselves against. There is still plenty of baseball left to be played, and the competitiveness of the AL East shows no signs of wavering.

Poll : 0 votes