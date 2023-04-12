Were Ryan Mountcastle's 9 RBIs the most in a game in MLB history? Mind-blowing feat examined after historic outing

Ryan Mountcastle is a big reason the Baltimore Orioles won and moved to 6-5 on the season yesterday. Facing the lowly Oakland Athletics, the Orioles won 12-8 and most of that production came from Mountcastle.

The star first baseman was exceptional, knocking in nine RBIs on the day. His RBI total alone would have theoretically won the game for them. His offensive outburst was easily the best of the young season.

Was it one of the best ever? Nine RBIs is a lot and most players don't even have that many on the season right now. Unfortunately, it was not the most RBIs in a single game in history.

Which players had more RBIs in a game than Ryan Mountcastle?

Ryan Mountcastle leads the league with five home runs and 18 RBIs at this stage. Most of that production came yesterday when he hit two home runs (one of which was a grand slam) and knocked in nine.

Ryan Mountcastle celebrating a grand slam

A few players in MLB history have surpassed Mountcastle's total, though. 16 MLB players have 10 or more RBIs in a single game:

Jim Bottomley, 12 Mark Whiten, 12 Wilbert Robinson, 11 Tony Lazzeri, 11 Phil Weintraub, 11 Rudy York, 10 Walker Cooper, 10 Norm Zauchin, 10 Reggie Jackson, 10 Fred Lynn, 10 Nomar Garciaparra, 10 Alex Rodriguez, 10 Garrett Anderson, 10 Anthony Rendon, 10 Scooter Gennett, 10 Mark Reynolds, 10

Anthony Rendon's 10-RBI performance came in 2017, as did Scooter Gennett's. The most recent outing of 10 RBIs was Mark Reynolds in 2018.

