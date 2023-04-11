Why are the Yankees running like 'Usain Bolt'? New approach on basepaths is revolutionizing baseball

The New York Yankees have suddenly become some of the most aggressive base stealers in baseball. The team known for hitting home runs and fielding a lineup full of power bats has suddenly become a lot more agile on the bases.

Last year, the Yankees ran fairly often. They didn't run all the time, but they were successful and one of the best base running teams in the league. This year, they've gone even harder.

Part of the reason is because of the bigger bases. They're 18 square inches instead of 15 this season. That alone makes it a lot easier for players to steal bases. Anthony Volpe's rise through the minors and to the major league roster also helps because he's a base stealer.

How are the Yankees stealing so often?

One rival scout said via the Athletic:

“All you’ve got to do is watch Volpe and Gleyber Torres. They look like Usain Bolt out there.”

The Yanks have altered their approach to stealing bases. It's not the traditional method of taking a lead then turning and sprinting as soon as the pitcher moves.

Instead, they take a short lead and then take a hop forward when the pitcher starts his motion. At that point, they're moving and in great position to keep stealing and end up safe at second- or even third, sometimes.

Gleyber Torres sliding back into first for the Yankees

It also helps that the Yanks know that the opposing pitcher can only throw over twice in a plate appearance. That helps them time it up and gives them less risk of being picked off.

