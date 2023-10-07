Jim Poole's cause of death: How did Orioles' star die?

Baltimore Orioles legend Jim Poole passed away on Friday, aged 57. In 2021, the famed relief pitcher was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, also called ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).

Yesterday, he lost his battle against the ailment and sadly passed away, leaving behind a trail of happy memories for the Oriole nation.

"The Orioles honored Jim Poole on Lou Gehrig Day in 2022. Great guy. Reliable lefty reliever. Wealth management advisor. Husband and father of three. Gone at age 57 because of ALS. Just stinks. Here's the story Jim let me tell in 2022. Thankful for that" - danconnolly2016

There are three children, two grandchildren, and his wife Kim, along with the entire baseball nation, that will remember Jim Poole for his goodwill nature. Over the coming days, funeral plans will be finalized.

A new case of Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS, is reported every 90 minutes. In the US, there are currently an estimated 30,000 people suffering from the condition. ALS is a neurodegenerative illness that primarily affects adults between the ages of 40 and 70. It affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and progresses over time. There is no recognized treatment for this condition.