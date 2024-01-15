Baltimore Orioles Rumors: Trade talks to acquire star pitchers 'stalled'

The Baltimore Orioles have had a relatively quiet offseason so far but last season's AL East winners have been linked with a couple of potential high-profile signings over the last few days.

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease has emerged as a top candidate for a move to Baltimore, according to several reports. The Orioles' hesitancy to spend big in the free agency market has further fuelled talks of a potential deal with Cease, who is under control for two more seasons.

Despite the Orioles' renowned farm system that helped the side reach great heights last season, the White Sox's demands for Cease has created a potential roadblock.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported:

"The Chicago White Sox’s asking price for ace Dylan Cease remains awfully strong: They are seeking prized Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones or right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton in their package while asking the Baltimore Orioles for outfielder Colton Cowser or Heston Kjerstad among their prospects."

Both Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad are understood to be among the top prospects for the Orioles and the team is reportedly not keen on parting ways with either.

Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo is another pitcher linked heavily with the AL East side. Luzardo is another potentially lucrative deal for Baltimore as he has three years of control left. However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, both potential deals have stalled.

"Cease, with two years of control remaining in arbitration, and Luzardo, with three, are more realistic. But with spring training a month away, the Orioles’ efforts to trade for one of those two, or a comparable starter, appear stalled."

Orioles' bullpen depleted by long-term absence of star pitcher

Felix Bautista's long-term absence due to a Tommy John surgery saw the team make a move for nine-time MLB All-star Craig Kimbrel in free agency.

The Orioles could also turn their attention to experienced pros like Aroldis Chapman to fortify their bullpen. Although they can make a late swoop for Cease at the trade deadline, the Yankees' interest in the White Sox ace is unlikely fade away, serving as a major roadblock for the Orioles.

