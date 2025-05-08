  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8

Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8

By Ryan Burks
Modified May 08, 2025 17:33 GMT
The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins meet Thursday afternoon for the final game of their three-game series. Baltimore is trying to snap a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota is hoping to complete the sweep.

The Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season as they enter play with a 13-22 record. On the other hand, Minnesota is sitting 17-20 on the year, and they have won four straight games.

Dean Kremer is set to start for the Orioles in the series finale, and he will be opposed by Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins: Box Score

Team123456789Total
Baltimore Orioles0
Minnesota Twins1
Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins: Player Stats

Baltimore Orioles

Batters - BALABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
HendersonSS1000000.250.705
Holliday2B1000000.260.747
O'HearnRF1010000.3120.966
Mountcastle1B1000000.2040.552
LaureanoCF0000000.2070.737
KjerstadLF0000000.2220.616
MayoDH00000000.111
Rivera, Em3B0000000.2730.606
HandleyC00000000.2
Totals401000
Pitchers - BALIPHRERBBKHRERA
Kremer11111105.82
Totals1111110
Minnesota Twins

Batters - MINABRHRBIBBKAVGOPS
BuxtonCF0100100.2740.851
LarnachDH1000000.2210.637
Lee2B1000010.250.683
France, T1B1011000.2690.736
CorreaSS1000000.2240.589
Castro, WRF0000000.2360.665
Lewis, R3B00000000.143
BaderLF0000000.2870.825
VázquezC0000000.1880.544
Totals411111
Pitchers - MINIPHRERBBKHRERA
Ober11000003.63
Totals1100000
