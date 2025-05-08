Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8

The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins meet Thursday afternoon for the final game of their three-game series. Baltimore is trying to snap a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota is hoping to complete the sweep.

The Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season as they enter play with a 13-22 record. On the other hand, Minnesota is sitting 17-20 on the year, and they have won four straight games.

Dean Kremer is set to start for the Orioles in the series finale, and he will be opposed by Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Baltimore Orioles 0 Minnesota Twins 1

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins: Player Stats

Baltimore Orioles

Batters - BAL AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS HendersonSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.25 0.705 Holliday2B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.26 0.747 O'HearnRF 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.312 0.966 Mountcastle1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.204 0.552 LaureanoCF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.207 0.737 KjerstadLF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.222 0.616 MayoDH 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.111 Rivera, Em3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.273 0.606 HandleyC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.2 Totals 4 0 1 0 0 0

Pitchers - BAL IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Kremer 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 5.82 Totals 1 1 1 1 1 1 0

Minnesota Twins

Batters - MIN AB R H RBI BB K AVG OPS BuxtonCF 0 1 0 0 1 0 0.274 0.851 LarnachDH 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.221 0.637 Lee2B 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.25 0.683 France, T1B 1 0 1 1 0 0 0.269 0.736 CorreaSS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.224 0.589 Castro, WRF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.236 0.665 Lewis, R3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.143 BaderLF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.287 0.825 VázquezC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.188 0.544 Totals 4 1 1 1 1 1

Pitchers - MIN IP H R ER BB K HR ERA Ober 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3.63 Totals 1 1 0 0 0 0 0

