Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins Game 3 Player Stats and Box Scores for May 8
The Baltimore Orioles and Minnesota Twins meet Thursday afternoon for the final game of their three-game series. Baltimore is trying to snap a four-game losing streak, while Minnesota is hoping to complete the sweep.
The Orioles have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league this season as they enter play with a 13-22 record. On the other hand, Minnesota is sitting 17-20 on the year, and they have won four straight games.
Dean Kremer is set to start for the Orioles in the series finale, and he will be opposed by Bailey Ober of the Minnesota Twins.
Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins: Player Stats
Baltimore Orioles
Batters - BAL
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
HendersonSS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.25
0.705
Holliday2B
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.26
0.747
O'HearnRF
1
0
1
0
0
0
0.312
0.966
Mountcastle1B
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.204
0.552
LaureanoCF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.207
0.737
KjerstadLF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.222
0.616
MayoDH
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.111
Rivera, Em3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.273
0.606
HandleyC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.2
Totals
4
0
1
0
0
0
Pitchers - BAL
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Kremer
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
5.82
Totals
1
1
1
1
1
1
0
Minnesota Twins
Batters - MIN
AB
R
H
RBI
BB
K
AVG
OPS
BuxtonCF
0
1
0
0
1
0
0.274
0.851
LarnachDH
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.221
0.637
Lee2B
1
0
0
0
0
1
0.25
0.683
France, T1B
1
0
1
1
0
0
0.269
0.736
CorreaSS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0.224
0.589
Castro, WRF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.236
0.665
Lewis, R3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.143
BaderLF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.287
0.825
VázquezC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0.188
0.544
Totals
4
1
1
1
1
1
Pitchers - MIN
IP
H
R
ER
BB
K
HR
ERA
Ober
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
3.63
Totals
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Ryan Burks
Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.
Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.
His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.
When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.