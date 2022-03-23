Find out who's the highest paid Baltimore Orioles player, here's what we know

The Baltimore Orioles currently have the MLB's lowest payroll. Their payroll sits at $30,366,666 but can change in the coming days with arbitration currently taking place. With such a low payroll, many are wondering who is the Baltimore Orioles highest paid player?

The answer to that question is Trey Mancini. Mancini has been one of the few bright spots for the Baltimore Orioles over the past several years. The slugging first baseman has hit at least 20 or more home runs in each of his last four seasons. In those four seasons, Mancini has also played in at least 145 games.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Trey Mancini filed at $8M, Orioles at $7.375M Trey Mancini filed at $8M, Orioles at $7.375M

Mancini's contract with the Orioles is still in question at the moment, but expect the salary to be somewhere between $7.5 and $8 million for this upcoming season.

Baltimore Orioles player bio: Trey Mancini

Trey Mancini was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of Notre Dame. Mancini would go on to make his Major League debut on September 16, 2016, going 1-3 with a home run.

Mancini would finish out the last month of the 2016 season with the Orioles, and by 2017 he would become an integral part of their lineup. Starting in 2017, Mancini would have four straight seasons of 20 or more home runs. The power potential for Mancini is there, and he has proven to be consistent throughout his career.

Trey Mancini would go on to miss the entirety of the 2020 season due to colon cancer. Thankfully, Mancini was able to recover, beat his cancer diagnosis, and be a part of the Orioles for the 2021 season. His 2021 season was good enough to get an invite to the Home Run Derby at Coors Field.

Trey Mancini's 2021 season earned him the Comeback Player of the Year. This story is a constant reminder for anyone to persevere and chase their dreams. Mancini will be an inspiration for many fans across the country.

Trey Mancini is one of the few bright spots on the young Orioles team and is set to have another big season at the plate. Watch for Mancini to be a top trade candidate during this year's MLB trade deadline as the Orioles will most likely not be in contention. Mancini would provide any team with a power bat in their lineup. He has the potential to change a game with one swing.

