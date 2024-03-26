"Baltimore, we're a tight-knit and resilient city" - Orioles release emotional statement after devastating Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

The city of Baltimore is facing a torrid time following the horrific collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday. The tragic accident has left the city in shock.

The Baltimore Orioles have released a statement following the traumatic incident, sharing their condolences and ensuring to stand beside the city in these tough times. The statement read:

"We are devastated by the news of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, and send our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by this tragedy. We thank the brave first responders and the men and women actively working on rescue efforts."

"Baltimore, we're a tight-knit and resilient city. Together we will get through this."

According to reports from authorities, the tragedy happened around 1.30 am when a vessel leaving the Port of Baltimore struck the Key Bridge, which collapsed in a few seconds. As a result, a critical artery for East Coast shipping was shut down.

Baltimore Orioles GM explains decision of not including top prospect Jackson Holliday in Opening Day roster

Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias reflected on the team's decision of not calling up MLB's No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday to the Opening Day roster.

Eyebrows were raised after Holliday, who has been impressive in the ongoing Spring Training, failed to make it to the Opening Day roster to face LA Angels on March 29 as their season starter.

Elias explained that even though the young 2B is very advanced from others of his level, he's yet to prove his game against the top-tier Minor League pitchers.

"This is about an organization that prides itself on developing elite talents, putting a player in the best position for his own long-term success and for the short- and long-term success of the team and the roster that he's on.

"This is a 20-year-old that has played 18 games in Triple-A and is also in a position change and has not faced or had the opportunity to produce a ton against upper-level Minor League left-handed pitching in particular. This is where we've landed for now."

"He's very, very close," Elias said about Holliday. "He's very ahead of schedule. He's done remarkably well. We couldn't be more excited about his future. But you're talking about the development of a player who has the opportunity to be one of the better, if not best, players in the league."

Although he was a shortstop in 2022, Holliday played this Spring Training at Orioles' second base. In 15 spring training games, he had .311 along with two home runs, three doubles, two triples and six RBIs, striking out 15 times.

