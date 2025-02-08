Bam Adebayo flexing A’ja Wilson’s sneakers catches Willy Adames’ girlfriend’s attention

It's common for those involved in professional sports to interact, and sometimes, their significant others get in the mix. The Miami Heat recently posted a photo of Bam Adebayo wearing the signature sneakers of A'ja Wilson, and it caught the attention of Willy Adames' girlfriend.

In the photo shared by the Heat, Adebayo is sitting on the bench and wearing bright pink shoes.

"Bam’s shoe game is A’One 🔥," the caption read.

Adames' girlfriend, Kristin Rovere, is a professional athlete as well. She is a forward for the Bolzano Eagles of the European Women's Hockey League. Rovere is active on social media, and she recently shared the post from the Heat on her Instagram story.

Kristin Rovere shares the Miami Heat's post

Adames has been able to spend time with Rovere during the offseason, but he will soon head to the San Francisco Giants with some big expectations. This offseason, Adames inked a seven-year $182 million contract with San Francisco, the richest deal in team history.

Willy Adames' girlfriend, Kristin Rovere, shares photos from a Budapest trip

Willy Adames will spend the 2025 MLB season and beyond on the West Coast, making him farther from his girlfriend. Kristin Rovere will be playing women's professional hockey in Europe and is currently spending some time there.

At the beginning of February, Rovere shared several photos on Instagram of a recent girls' trip to Budapest, Hungary. When choosing a caption for the post, she took some inspiration from a song from George Ezra:

"My house in Budapest.. 🎶📸"

The relationship between Adames and Rovere is still relatively young. Recent posts have shown the couple supporting each other despite the time apart.

