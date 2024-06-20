"Barely took it off for three days" - When Gerrit Cole didn't take off a Yankees hat after penning down record breaking $324 million deal

Gerrit Cole has continued to age like fine wine. The reigning American League Cy Young Award winner entered the league with sky-high expectations because he was selected with the first overall pick of the 2011 MLB Draft. Since that time, Cole has seemingly only continued to improve, becoming arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

As a result of his elite growth in the MLB, Gerrit Cole has not only received respect and accolades, but his rise has also benefitted him from a financial standpoint. Cole has made millions of dollars throughout his career however his biggest payday came prior to the 2020 season when he joined the New York Yankees.

In December 2019, Cole signed a massive nine-year, $324 million contract to join the New York Yankees. The contract was a franchise record and one that gave the team one of the best pitchers in the league. For Cole, it was a dream come true as he grew up as a fan of the New York Yankees.

During his introductory press conference, Cole talked about the 30-pound contraption the Yankees gave, which helped persuade him to sign, including the other things inside it.

"The contraption was really sweet. I'm a millennial, right, so I'm a sucker for tablets, so I could pull the tablet out and play along with it. It was really informational for us and once we came to terms, there was a Yankees hat in there which I don't think I took off for like three days," Cole said.

This is not the only sentimental moment during his press conference after signing, as the Yankees' ace revealed a sign that he used as a child to cheer on the Bronx Bombers.

Gerrit Cole's return to the Yankees makes one of the best teams even stronger

After exiting a Spring Training start with an arm injury, Gerrit Cole has spent the majority of the season on the IL. This past Wednesday, the reigning Cy Young Award winner returned to the mound for the New York Yankees for the first time in 2024.

Even though his results were not spectacular, the fact that Cole was able to pitch in an MLB game is a massive win for the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers sit atop the AL East and adding last year's Cy Young Award winner only bolsters one of the strongest teams in baseball. If he can remain healthy, Cole's return could be a game-changer for the Yankees.