As the MLB offseason unfolds, Houston Astros fans find themselves in the midst of what they’re calling a "bargain bin season." The recent signing of first baseman Chris Gittens to a minor league deal has left fans less than impressed, sparking disappointment across social media platforms.

Gittens, a 30-year-old first baseman, was a 12th-round pick by the New York Yankees in 2014. Despite struggling during his 16-game stint in the majors with a .111/.250/.194 slash line, Gittens showcased his potential at the Triple-A level in 2021, boasting an impressive .301/.440/.644 slash line. After a successful run in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball with the Tohoku Rakuten Eagles, Gittens has returned to the MLB fold with the Astros on a likely low-risk minor league deal:

"It’s bargain bin season for the Astros." - Posted one disappointed fan.

However, Houston Astros fans seem underwhelmed by the team’s offseason moves, expressing discontent with what they perceive as lackluster additions to the minor league roster. The disappointment stems from the anticipation of more significant acquisitions to bolster the team’s depth and competitiveness.

The Houston Astros rank low in league spending

In contrast to the Astros’ limited spending, the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the league in free-agent spending, committing over $1 billion, primarily to players like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Astros currently rank 19th in league spending, with their only notable move being the two-year, $12 million deal for backup catcher Victor Caratini.

"Owner so broke." - Added another angry fan.

While Astros management aims to stay under the Competitive Balance Tax threshold for the upcoming season, fans are left wondering if the team’s approach aligns with their aspirations for success. With arbitration demands for key players like pitcher Framber Valdez and outfielder Kyle Tucker, and the desire to extend stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, the Astros are navigating a delicate balance between financial prudence and on-field competitiveness.

As the Astros head into Spring Training, the sentiment among fans is one of cautious optimism, with hopes that the team’s cost-effective strategy will yield positive results on the field.

