MLB icon Barry Bonds shared a touching message for Tiger Woods after the legendary golfer shared news of his mother's death on Tuesday. The 15-time major winner didn't mention a cause of death when he announced that his mother, Kultida Woods, breathed her last aged 81 years.

Soon after Woods shared the news, Bonds penned a warm message of condolence on Intstagram:

"Tiger, my sincerest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. Losing a mother is an unimaginable loss, and I can only hope you find strength, peace and support in those around you. May her memory bring you comfort in the days ahead."

Barry Bonds Instagram story screenshot

Tiger Woods was born to Earl and Kultida in December 1975 in Cypress, California. While his father was an African-American US Army veteran, his mother hailed from Thailand. Earl met Kultida on a tour of duty in 1968, and they eventually married and moved to the US.

During his golfing career, Tiger Woods spoke of his love for his mother on several occassions. She played a huge role in his childhood, so Woods always thanked her for what he grew up to be. Kultida was a constant source of support throughout her son's career and the ups and downs in his personal life.

When Tiger faced the darkest period of his life involing the exposure of his extramarital affairs, his mother was right by his side. She admitted that his actions weren't right and that they didn't align with the priciples his parents had taught him.

Kultida Woods is mourned by son and two grandchilden, Sam and Charlie.

President Donald Trump extends his condolences to Tiger Woods after his mother's death

Soon after Tiger Woods shared the news of his mother's death, President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the golf legend. In a statement, President Trump wrote:

"Kultida Woods was an amazing influence on Tiger and gave him much of his strength and brilliance. Melania and I send our love and prayers to Tiger and his incredible family!"

Despite the controversy around his personal life, Woods remains a beloved figure as one of the greatest golfers ever. Along with Barry Bonds and the US President, many have shared messages of comfort and condolence following Woods' mother's death.

