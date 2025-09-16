"Barry Bonds truly does not like pitchers" - Logan Webb opens up on his relationship with controversial Giants legend

Giants ace Logan Webb recently stopped by Dodger superstar Mookie Betts' On Base podcast. Known as one of the best and most interesting podcasts hosted by a current MLB pro, Webb shared his thoughts about the two team's rivalry, his high school football career, and a particularly interesting tidbit about club Hall of Famer Barry Bonds.
Logan Webb particularly highlighted the fact that Bonds is almost always around the clubhouse and he has built a bond with the controversial figure. In an interesting side note, Webb also had something peculiar to say about the slugging icon's relationship with pitchers.
"Barry Bonds truly does not like pitchers," said Webb. "I can ask Barry a question about hitting and he's like, 'I'm not going to give you any secrets.' I'm like, 'I'm on the Giants.' But that's what made him so good," he added. (47:41-48:00)
The 28-year-old pitcher further praised Bonds and admitted that his presence alone is a sight to behold in San Francisco. He also shared how he would approach a pitching matchup against the legend in case he gets to pitch to him.
"Every time he comes in and they show him on the big screen, it's Barry Bonds. I don't want to face him [in a matchup]. I mean I do want to face him. You always want to face the best, but I don't really want to see a ball going in the water ... He's probably one of those guys where I think the first time I face him, I probably won't throw him the fastball. I'll probably go back door slider for strike one and I'll probably just keep throwing him changeups." (48:04-49:05)
Giants drop three-straight games as postseason bid slowly diminishes
What could have been a strong bid for the final wild card spot is now a bleak possibility as the Giants have dropped their three most recent games. After a strong series-opening victory against the Dodgers on Friday, the former surrendered the series after surrendering at least 10 runs in consecutive nights to their bitter rivals.
The Giants were then blown out of the water in the series-opener against the Diamondbacks on Monday night, 8-1. After a strong start from Kai-Wei Teng, the bullpen surrendered five combined earned runs as the team's record plummeted to 75-75. San Francisco is now two games away from the wild card spots with the Reds, D'backs, and Mets all jockeying for the remaining slot to the postseason.