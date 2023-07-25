The New York Yankees are at risk of missing out on the postseason for the first time since 2016. It would be the fifth time the club has failed to qualify for the playoffs in the last 30 years.

With the Yankees languishing in last place in their division with only 62 games remaining, it may be time for manager Aaron Boone hit the panic button.

After sweeping the lowly Kansas City Royals, the Yankees' 53-47 record doesn't look too bad. The play on the field, however, has been subpar, inconsistent and uninspiring.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barstool podcaster Chris Klemmer didn't hold back when recapping the Yankees season to date.

"Aaron Boone...just an awful manager. The Yankees are such a train wreck this year," said Klemmer

Klemmer was speaking on a recent episode of "Barstool Baseball," and was particularly harsh when it came to Aaron Boone. It's safe to say he has not been impressed by some of the manager's decisions this year.

Barstool Baseball (1:20)

Boone is facing arguably his most difficult stretch as a manager since taking charge of the club back in 2018. Under his guidance, the team has never finished with a win-loss record below .550. This season, that number has dropped to .530.

It is hard to remember the last time the Yankees were in last place in the division this late in the year. They currently trail the Baltimore Orioles by nine games and are 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild card spot.

Injuries have been a concern for the New York Yankees in 2023

Aaron Judge (R) and manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees celebrate after a win at Yankee Stadium

The New York Yankees have been riddled with injuries since the beginning of the season. The club started the year without three of their starting pitchers.

Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon are finally back, but have combined for just 14 starts and 69 innings. Frankie Montas will likely miss the entire season due to shoulder surgery.

"Aaron Judge returning soon? #RepBX" - Fireside Yankees

The team has also been without captain and star player Aaron Judge since June 3. The offense has struggled without the 2022 AL MVP. The Yankees currently rank 29th in the majors in hits (758) and 22nd in OPS (.709).

The New York Yankees faces a difficult stretch of upcoming games with the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros next on the schedule.

Boone will need to make adjustments and find a winning formula without some of his star players.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!