Japan go for gold in a land where baseball is king

In a six-team baseball tournament upsets can happen, but most experts agree: Japan should sit atop the podium after the final out is called at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Ranked No.1 in the world — and with a roster dominated by the best players from its top league, Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) — Japan is the consensus favorite to win gold.

Japan has already earned one silver and two bronze medals at Olympic Games, but playing at home they want more, especially after a fourth-place finish at Beijing 2008.

Like their countrywomen in softball, they carry the weight of a nation that has a long-standing passion for the sport.

Here is a capsule look at the five other participants:

South Korea: No strangers to the Olympic Games, South Korea return as the defending champions having won gold at Beijing 2008. With a roster filled with stars from their top national league, the Korea Baseball Organization, it will not be a shock to find this team in the medal mix.

No.3 in the world rankings, they finished second behind Japan at the 2019 WBSC Premier12.

United States: Winners of one gold medal and a pair of bronze medals over four Olympic appearances, the USA are hoping their young, energetic squad can reach the pinnacle under the guidance of decorated Major League Baseball manager Mike Scioscia (USA).

The two-time American League manager of the year led the Anaheim Angels to a World Series in 2002 and as a catcher, won two World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Scioscia is expected to bring a steady hand, with experience in making the right strategic moves under the pressure of big games.

The USA enters the tournament ranked No.4 in the world.

Mexico: World No.5 Mexico will be making their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, despite a long history in the sport. Their roster includes many of the best players from their domestic professional league, plus others with Major League Baseball experience.

Mexico won bronze at the 2019 WBSC Premier12 in Japan, beating USA 3-2 in the bronze-medal game. Mexico's manager, Benjamin Gill (MEX), played with the Angels under SCIOSCIA when they won the World Series in 2002.

Dominican Republic: Home to some of the best baseball players in the world, the Dominican Republic roster features former MLB stars Jose Bautista and Melky Cabrera. Ranked No.7 in the world, Dominican Republic finished sixth during their only appearance in the Olympic Games, at Barcelona 1992.

Israel: Fairly new to international competition — and ranked just 24th in the world — Israel also will make their Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020. Israel finished sixth in their debut appearance in the World Baseball Classic in 2017.

Notably absent from the field is long-time powerhouse Cuba, who failed to qualify for Olympic baseball for the first time since it became a medal sport in 1992. Cuba had never missed the podium, winning gold at Athens 2004, Atlanta 1996 and Barcelona 1992, and silver at Beijing 2008 and Sydney 2000.

At Tokyo 2020, teams have been placed in two groups, with Japan, Mexico and the Dominican Republic in Group A, and the United States, the Republic of Korea and Israel in Group B. Group play results determine the seedings for the 10-game, double-elimination knockout stage.

Japan plays Dominican Republic in the opening game Wednesday at 12:00 at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium. The rest of the tournament takes place at Yokohama Baseball Stadium, home to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the NPB's Central League and one of the best facilities in the nation.

