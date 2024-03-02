"Baseball is better when you're playing" - Braves fans rally behind Ronald Acuna Jr. after slugger shares optimistic message following injury

Ronald Acuna Jr., the Atlanta Braves star and reigning NL MVP, hurt his knee during spring training and will have to miss some time off the team. His participation on Opening Day is still unknown. However, his optimistic post on X has inspired a flood of support from Braves fans who cannot wait to see their favorite outfielder play again.

Acuna’s injury happened during a rundown between second and third base in a game against the Minnesota Twins. After remaining in the game until the fifth inning, the player reported stiffness and was taken off the lineup by the Braves staff.

"Baseball is better when you’re in it." - Posted one fan.

According to reports, after an MRI revealed an irritated meniscus in his right knee, the Braves sent Acuna to Los Angeles for a better evaluation of the injury. The Braves' head of Baseball Operations, Alex Anthopoulos, has voiced optimism about Acuna's situation, expressing certainty about the player’s Opening Day readiness on March 28.

Ronald Acuna Jr. had one of the best seasons in MLB history in 2023.

The 26-year-old outfielder had an outstanding season last year, playing in all but three of the Braves’ 162 games and setting a record by stealing 73 bases and hitting 41 home runs, later named the 40-70 milestone. Ronald Acuna Jr. was named NL MVP by all but one vote. Braves fans are eagerly awaiting developments on Acuna’s health after witnessing his spectacular skills and unwavering commitment last season.

"Get well soon king!" - Added another fan.

While the Atlanta Braves await additional information on Acuna’s condition, one thing is certain: This tough time has made the bond between the player and his fans even tighter. It is true that baseball is better with players like Ronald Acuna Jr. on it, a player who elevates the game to new heights.

