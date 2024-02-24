"Baseball is not a burden at all" - Freddie Freeman dismisses talks of hectic schedule after starring in Dodgers second win against Padres

If there were any concerns about whether or not Freddie Freeman would start Spring Training on the wrong foot, it took only one pitch to answer those questions. During the Los Angeles Dodgers' second Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres, Freeman launched a ball over the fence on the very first pitch of his first at-bat.

"On the first pitch he sees in #SpringTraining, Freddie Freeman goes yard" - @MLB

Thanks to the home run power of Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Padres yet again, keeping their Spring Training streak (of two games) alive. The first baseman appears on track to continue his Hall of Fame career this season.

That being said, the Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most chaotic schedules to open the new campaign. Even though the Dodgers will find themselves go from Spring Training to South Korea for their first regular season series against the San Diego Padres, Freeman is more than ready.

"Freddie Freeman says he’ll take tomorrow off then play three straight games." - @SportsNetLA

When asked if the schedule was a burden in any way following Friday's victory, Freeman said, "Baseball is not a burden at all." The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman explained that the players are lucky to get to play baseball. He said that since the team is going to South Korea, he began his offseason hitting routine earlier than normal.

Freddie Freeman is expected to be in the same lineup as Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts next week

The Los Angeles Dodgers sent shockwaves across the MLB this offseason by signing unrestricted free agent Shohei Ohtani to the most lucrative contract in North American sports history. Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to terms on a heavily deferred contract valued at ten years and $700,000,000.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that the team will dress Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts in the same lineup for the first time next week. Arguably the best trio in the MLB, it will be exciting to see what the trio is capable of this season.

"Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani will be in the #Dodgers lineup together some time in the middle of next week. That's when we'll know the batting order he's decided on, he said. (Spoiler alert: It'll be Betts, Freeman, Ohtani)" - @billplunkettocr

