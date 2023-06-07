Create

Baseball fans amazed as Luis Arraez goes past .400 batting average: "Best contact hitters we’ve seen in baseball"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Jun 07, 2023 11:57 GMT
Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins hits a RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on June 06th.
Luis Arraez #3 of the Miami Marlins hits a RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at loanDepot park on June 06th.

Luis Arraez converted two hits in the game against the Kansas City Royals to elevate his batting average to .401. This was only the second time in fifteen years that a batter has scored above .400 after 62 games in a season.

In the game against the Royals, Arraez recorded 2-4 with two singles with an RBI.

The 26-year-old is the third batter since 2000 to record .400 batting average this deep into a season after Boston's Nomar Garciaparra (91 games in 2000) and Atlanta's Chipper Jones (73 games in 2008).

"It is an honor when I see that number on the scoreboard but as I've said before, it is not impossible," Luis Arraez said after the game. "Things are going well for me and we are also winning, which is what is most important."

Marlins fans were elated as their star performer achieved such a momentous feat. They took to Twitter to show their reactions.

🔥After a 2-for-4 night, Luis Arraez is now batting .401! 🔥 https://t.co/SzwXq4cOgP
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 This is a dude, absolute gem to the game of baseball. The Tim Duncan of baseball.
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 One of the best contact hitters we’ve seen in baseball
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 looks like the Marlins won this trade.
@MLB @capefish @Marlins @Arraez_21 He better be in the starting lineup for the All Star Game!
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 It's time for baseball to have another .400 hitter. It's been several decades too long since the last one.
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 This needs to be THE story in pro baseball right now. I’m looking up Marlins box scores every night seeing how many hits Luis had. It’s June 6th and he’s hitting .401. Insane! Why didn’t Aaron Judge win the triple crown last year? This guy. What a ball player!
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 I love that we’re talking about a guy hitting 400 on June 6th. Reminds me of my childhood and watching guys like George Brett, Wade Boggs & Tony Gwynn.
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 Who cares if it’s June, this is exciting to follow and good for the game.
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 This is just amazing, THE HIT MACHINE making history
@MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 💰 https://t.co/xTReRP1eln

Arraez has been in the MLB since 2019. He won the batting championship crown last season hitting .316 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .795 OPS for Minnesota. He became the first batting champion to be traded by a team in the immediate offseason since 1978 as he joined the Miami Marlins.

Right from the start in 2023, the Venezuelan professional showed good form. He has accumulated 85 hits, 30 RBIs and one homer that he hit in a cycle on April 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Luis Arraez's contribution to the Marlins' success is immense

Luis Arraez has hit 12 times in the past four games, tying a Miami Marlins record, achieved previously by Cody Ross in 2008 and Preston Wilson in 2001.

He has scored multiple hits in 26 games and failed to strike out more than once in a game even on a single occasion.

His efforts have elevated the club to a 34-28 record. For the first time since 2016, they are six games ahead of the .500 PCT.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Miami Heat's COMEBACK win over Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals!!!

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...