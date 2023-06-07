Luis Arraez converted two hits in the game against the Kansas City Royals to elevate his batting average to .401. This was only the second time in fifteen years that a batter has scored above .400 after 62 games in a season.

In the game against the Royals, Arraez recorded 2-4 with two singles with an RBI.

The 26-year-old is the third batter since 2000 to record .400 batting average this deep into a season after Boston's Nomar Garciaparra (91 games in 2000) and Atlanta's Chipper Jones (73 games in 2008).

"It is an honor when I see that number on the scoreboard but as I've said before, it is not impossible," Luis Arraez said after the game. "Things are going well for me and we are also winning, which is what is most important."

Marlins fans were elated as their star performer achieved such a momentous feat. They took to Twitter to show their reactions.

MLB @MLB After a 2-for-4 night, Luis Arraez is now batting .401! After a 2-for-4 night, Luis Arraez is now batting .401! 🔥After a 2-for-4 night, Luis Arraez is now batting .401! 🔥 https://t.co/SzwXq4cOgP

Gary Malpeli @GaryMalpeli @MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 This needs to be THE story in pro baseball right now. I’m looking up Marlins box scores every night seeing how many hits Luis had. It’s June 6th and he’s hitting .401. Insane! Why didn’t Aaron Judge win the triple crown last year? This guy. What a ball player! @MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 This needs to be THE story in pro baseball right now. I’m looking up Marlins box scores every night seeing how many hits Luis had. It’s June 6th and he’s hitting .401. Insane! Why didn’t Aaron Judge win the triple crown last year? This guy. What a ball player!

ChiFanDaddy ⚾️🥎⚽️🎸 @ChiFanDaddy @MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 I love that we’re talking about a guy hitting 400 on June 6th. Reminds me of my childhood and watching guys like George Brett, Wade Boggs & Tony Gwynn. @MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 I love that we’re talking about a guy hitting 400 on June 6th. Reminds me of my childhood and watching guys like George Brett, Wade Boggs & Tony Gwynn.

Tony @tnyalvarezz @MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 Who cares if it’s June, this is exciting to follow and good for the game. @MLB @Marlins @Arraez_21 Who cares if it’s June, this is exciting to follow and good for the game.

Arraez has been in the MLB since 2019. He won the batting championship crown last season hitting .316 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .795 OPS for Minnesota. He became the first batting champion to be traded by a team in the immediate offseason since 1978 as he joined the Miami Marlins.

Right from the start in 2023, the Venezuelan professional showed good form. He has accumulated 85 hits, 30 RBIs and one homer that he hit in a cycle on April 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Luis Arraez's contribution to the Marlins' success is immense

Luis Arraez has hit 12 times in the past four games, tying a Miami Marlins record, achieved previously by Cody Ross in 2008 and Preston Wilson in 2001.

He has scored multiple hits in 26 games and failed to strike out more than once in a game even on a single occasion.

His efforts have elevated the club to a 34-28 record. For the first time since 2016, they are six games ahead of the .500 PCT.

