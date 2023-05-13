Even though Logan Allen coughed up some runs in a tough start against the Angels, he had some memorable moments in the game getting Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani out on the trot in the third. The Cleveland Guardians eventually lost the game 5-4 off a Halos two-run hit in the ninth innings.
Logan Allen is a rookie starter for the Guardians this season. Before joining the MLB system, the 24-year-old played baseball for Florida International University with the FIU Panthers. He was selected by Cleveland in the 2020 MLB Draft and went on to play in the minor league system for the Akron RubberDucks and Columbus Clippers.
Impressive performances in the Double-A and Triple-A outings meant Allen was selected to the Guardians' 40-man roster and promoted to the major leagues for the first time. The game against the Halos was his fourth start of the season so far. Allen had struck out 16 batters in 16.2 innings thus far with a solid ERA of 2.70.
However, in his short start against the Angels, he was taken for three runs off eight hits. He pitched for only 4.1 innings but got five Ks against him. Of those five strikeouts, two were Trout and Ohtani who struck out against the rookie in the top of the third. Mike Trout went fetching on a 2-2 pitch and exited before Shohei Ohtani could only survive four pitches.
Fans were mighty impressed by the starter who took to Twitter to voice their appreciation:
Logan Allen is here to stay with the Guardians
Logan Allen's work ethic has been complimented in the past by his own management. It seems like he needs some work with his pitching especially when it comes to facing strong lineups. So it's looking certain that the rookie starter will be looking to bounce back from the Angels' outing that has dropped his ERA to 3.43.