Even though Logan Allen coughed up some runs in a tough start against the Angels, he had some memorable moments in the game getting Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani out on the trot in the third. The Cleveland Guardians eventually lost the game 5-4 off a Halos two-run hit in the ninth innings.

Logan Allen is a rookie starter for the Guardians this season. Before joining the MLB system, the 24-year-old played baseball for Florida International University with the FIU Panthers. He was selected by Cleveland in the 2020 MLB Draft and went on to play in the minor league system for the Akron RubberDucks and Columbus Clippers.

Impressive performances in the Double-A and Triple-A outings meant Allen was selected to the Guardians' 40-man roster and promoted to the major leagues for the first time. The game against the Halos was his fourth start of the season so far. Allen had struck out 16 batters in 16.2 innings thus far with a solid ERA of 2.70.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, in his short start against the Angels, he was taken for three runs off eight hits. He pitched for only 4.1 innings but got five Ks against him. Of those five strikeouts, two were Trout and Ohtani who struck out against the rookie in the top of the third. Mike Trout went fetching on a 2-2 pitch and exited before Shohei Ohtani could only survive four pitches.

Fans were mighty impressed by the starter who took to Twitter to voice their appreciation:

Guards Szn! ⚾️🔥 @GuardsFan93 Logan Allen strikes out Trout and Ohtani! Kid is looking special! Logan Allen strikes out Trout and Ohtani! Kid is looking special!

Michael @MichaelHook_CLE Logan Allen just struck out Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to end an inning.



Just give him the Cy Young NOW Logan Allen just struck out Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to end an inning. Just give him the Cy Young NOW

Zach @PhenoMVP Honestly really impressive that Logan Allen didn’t give up a HR against this lineup full of guys that mash LHP Honestly really impressive that Logan Allen didn’t give up a HR against this lineup full of guys that mash LHP

Cfbnow @Cfbnow1 Logan Allen striking out Ohtani to hit his strikeout over and cement his place in MLB history! Logan Allen striking out Ohtani to hit his strikeout over and cement his place in MLB history!🐐🐐🐐

Aaron Civale misser @MylesStrawRBW Logan Allen just struck out the 2 best players in baseball and 2 of the best players of all time with 1 out RISP btw Logan Allen just struck out the 2 best players in baseball and 2 of the best players of all time with 1 out RISP btw

call up brayan rocchio @_ShadyV3 Logan Allen struck out trout and ohtani and decided he’s done enough lmao Logan Allen struck out trout and ohtani and decided he’s done enough lmao

mika 🏳️‍⚧️ @reddlikeroses @MARVINHARRISONN logan allen owns ohtani and trout they both need to come to the guardians to escape him @MARVINHARRISONN logan allen owns ohtani and trout they both need to come to the guardians to escape him

CE @68CElliott That pitch sequence by Logan Allen was perfection That pitch sequence by Logan Allen was perfection

CSR (It’s Over) @ValeraSZN Logan Allen casually striking out the greatest hitters of my generation Logan Allen casually striking out the greatest hitters of my generation

Logan Allen is here to stay with the Guardians

Logan Allen's work ethic has been complimented in the past by his own management. It seems like he needs some work with his pitching especially when it comes to facing strong lineups. So it's looking certain that the rookie starter will be looking to bounce back from the Angels' outing that has dropped his ERA to 3.43.

Poll : 0 votes