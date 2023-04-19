"For once, I agree with Boras" "When the worst person you know is right" – Baseball fans react to agent Scott Boras calling out MLB in light of Max Scherzer ejection

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is represented by Scott Boras. After the Mets staff ace was ejected from his Wednesday start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the super agent wasn't going to take it lying down.

Boras spoke to reporters after the game. He called out MLB for what he sees as a haphazard approach to enforcing and punishing pitchers deemed as "caught" using illegal sticky substances.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.)

Boras pointed out that crew chief Phil Cuzzi has been working during all three games in which pitchers have been ejected from games. Other hurlers have been let off with a warning, or simply told to go wash their hands.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal More Boras: “The Cuzzi on field spectrometer is not the answer. MLB needs to employ available scientific methods (not subjective ) to create verifiable certainly of it rules.” More Boras: “The Cuzzi on field spectrometer is not the answer. MLB needs to employ available scientific methods (not subjective ) to create verifiable certainly of it rules.”

Boras, while a hero to most players, is Public Enemy No. 1 to many fans around the league. His comments put many fans in the peculiar position of agreeing with a man that makes their skin crawl.

SUBER IMPEMBO @ImpemboGanecue Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) For once, I agree with Boras. Despite him normally being much more akin to a heel manager, on a wrestling program, twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… For once, I agree with Boras. Despite him normally being much more akin to a heel manager, on a wrestling program, twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

danielle @bradyskjeidy Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) when the worst person you know is right twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… when the worst person you know is right twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Nick D'Ambrosia Hosts The C-Ticket Podcast @nick_dambrosia Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) I can’t believe I’m saying this…but I agree with Scott Boras twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… I can’t believe I’m saying this…but I agree with Scott Boras twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Max Scherzer was dismissed from Wednesday's start before the start of the fourth inning after a routine umpire check for illegal sticky substances. An inning earlier, Cuzzi examined Scherzer's hand and glove, and the Mets pitcher was instructed to change his glove before returning for the fourth inning.

Upon stepping out onto the field for the bottom of the fourth, Scherzer was inspected again by Cuzzi and plate umpire Dan Bellino. In several video clips of the incident, the Mets' top pitcher appeared to be saying "It's just rosin" to both game officials. After a period of debate, as manager Buck Showalter joined the fray, a highly animated Scherzer was given the hook by Cuzzi.

In Boras' take, he questions the validity of on-field inspections. Many fans tend to agree.

🔥 𝕛𝕦𝕝𝕚𝕖 🔥 @juliefalbo Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scott Boras absolutely right. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Scott Boras absolutely right. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Arimendy @Dog1Tyson Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Cuzzi got me out here agreeing with Scott Boras. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Cuzzi got me out here agreeing with Scott Boras. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Matt @ImGriz_ Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Did Scott Boras just take a W???? twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Did Scott Boras just take a W???? twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Max Scherzer, whose start was pushed back three days to Wednesday as he recovered from discomfort beneath his scapula, lasted just 47 pitches before his ejection.

Many fans were angered at being cost the chance to see the former Dodgers pitcher face former New York Mets hurler Noah Syndergaard on the mound. They did, meanwhile, question Boras' motives for getting involved in the debate.

Jakub Lieght @McLeicht Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Why would anyone care what an agent has to say? twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Why would anyone care what an agent has to say? twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Mike - SD (9-11) @MikeP0330 Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) This bitch thinks he runs baseball. Watch how quick rule changes come twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… This bitch thinks he runs baseball. Watch how quick rule changes come twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Brad @ballskwok Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Why do we need to hear from Scherzer's agent on this? twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Why do we need to hear from Scherzer's agent on this? twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Being fine with Max Scherzer being ejected and agreeing with Boras questioning the ejection are apparently not opposing views.

Andy Bolin @andybolin2 Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras: “MLB standards and rules enforcement should mandate and require a objective verifiable standard. If you want to attack the integrity of the competition you need clear precise standards else you damage the game and it players…” (cont.) Did I laugh at the Scherzer situation? Yes. Do I agree with what Boras is saying? Also yes. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… Did I laugh at the Scherzer situation? Yes. Do I agree with what Boras is saying? Also yes. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Max Scherzer in second season atop Mets rotation

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets throws a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Scherzer is in the second season of a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets. Entering Wednesday, he was 2-1 this season with a 4.41 ERA.

