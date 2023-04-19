"For once, I agree with Boras" "When the worst person you know is right" – Baseball fans react to agent Scott Boras calling out MLB in light of Max Scherzer ejection

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is represented by Scott Boras. After the Mets staff ace was ejected from his Wednesday start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the super agent wasn't going to take it lying down.
Boras spoke to reporters after the game. He called out MLB for what he sees as a haphazard approach to enforcing and punishing pitchers deemed as "caught" using illegal sticky substances.
Boras pointed out that crew chief Phil Cuzzi has been working during all three games in which pitchers have been ejected from games. Other hurlers have been let off with a warning, or simply told to go wash their hands.
Boras, while a hero to most players, is Public Enemy No. 1 to many fans around the league. His comments put many fans in the peculiar position of agreeing with a man that makes their skin crawl.
Max Scherzer was dismissed from Wednesday's start before the start of the fourth inning after a routine umpire check for illegal sticky substances. An inning earlier, Cuzzi examined Scherzer's hand and glove, and the Mets pitcher was instructed to change his glove before returning for the fourth inning.
Upon stepping out onto the field for the bottom of the fourth, Scherzer was inspected again by Cuzzi and plate umpire Dan Bellino. In several video clips of the incident, the Mets' top pitcher appeared to be saying "It's just rosin" to both game officials. After a period of debate, as manager Buck Showalter joined the fray, a highly animated Scherzer was given the hook by Cuzzi.
In Boras' take, he questions the validity of on-field inspections. Many fans tend to agree.
Max Scherzer, whose start was pushed back three days to Wednesday as he recovered from discomfort beneath his scapula, lasted just 47 pitches before his ejection.
Many fans were angered at being cost the chance to see the former Dodgers pitcher face former New York Mets hurler Noah Syndergaard on the mound. They did, meanwhile, question Boras' motives for getting involved in the debate.
Being fine with Max Scherzer being ejected and agreeing with Boras questioning the ejection are apparently not opposing views.
Max Scherzer in second season atop Mets rotation
Scherzer is in the second season of a three-year, $130 million contract with the Mets. Entering Wednesday, he was 2-1 this season with a 4.41 ERA.