"As CLUTCH as always!" "First ballot Hall of Famer!" - Baseball fans react to Albert Pujols moving into 10th for all-time career hits list

Albert Pujols had a great game at the plate last night despite the St. Louis Cardinals losing by a score of 11-4 to the New York Mets. Pujols went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs.

With Albert Pujols' two hits, he is now tied for 10th in MLB history for career hits!

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals Not only does Pujols tie the game, he also tied Eddie Collins for 10th all-time in MLB hits with 3,313! Not only does Pujols tie the game, he also tied Eddie Collins for 10th all-time in MLB hits with 3,313! https://t.co/knC53HPFPW

"Not only does Pujols tie the game, he also tied Eddie Collins for 10th all-time in MLB hits with 3,313!" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

In his next at-bat, Pujols passed Eddie Collins and is now in sole possession of 10th all-time career hits.

is now in sole possession of 10th all-time in MLB hits! @PujolsFive is now in sole possession of 10th all-time in MLB hits! 3⃣,3⃣1⃣4⃣@PujolsFive is now in sole possession of 10th all-time in MLB hits! https://t.co/87JOYhqYi3

Pujols also stole second base in the game, which was an awesome sight to see, given he doesn't have blinding speed.

"Albert Pujols' steal was so fast, they didn't even throw down" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

This milestone of 10th all-time in career hits further cements Pujols as one of the greatest players ever. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the all-time great's accomplishments.

Baseball fans react to Albert Pujols' career milestone

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

The first reaction came from Hector Gomez, an MLB insider, who said that Pujols is now the only player at the top for home runs, doubles, and hits.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 Albert Pujols became the only player in MLB history to rank in the top 10 in hits, doubles and home runs. z101digital.com/pujols-unico-e… Albert Pujols became the only player in MLB history to rank in the top 10 in hits, doubles and home runs. z101digital.com/pujols-unico-e…

"Albert Pujols became the only player in MLB history to rank in the top 10 in hits, doubles, and home runs." - @ Hector Gomez

One fan remarked on the milestone by saying that he is as clutch as always.

"As CLUTCH as always!" - @ Joi Sigers

This next fan thinks that Pujols is now a first ballot Hall of Famer. He is without a doubt a first ballot selection once his career is over.

"First ballot Hall of Famer!" - @ SMG4's Elecric

The crowd was extremely loud and one fan reacted to the crowd after Pujols' historic hit.

"And the crowd is absolutely electric!" - @ SwirlingVortex

The "Machine" came to play in this game. Pujols looked like his old self with a two-run single to right field.

"The Machine" - @ jordito_43

Overall, Pujols has further cemented himself as one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. He is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's contest against the New York Mets. We will see if he can make even more history in the upcoming game. Game time is set for 1:10 p.m. EDT.

