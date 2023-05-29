MLB insider Jon Heyman deals with hate mail every day. It comes with the territory of being a baseball writer and media personality.
However, Heyman may be receiving more angst than usual on Monday after he jinxed two no-hitters within an hour after tweeting about them.
First, Jon Heyman tweeted about Chicago Cubs staff ace Marcus Stroman, who was taking a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays into the seventh inning. Just moments after Heyman tweeted about it, Stroman gave up a bloop single to Wander Franco and a walk to Brandon Lowe.
Stroman recovered from the blip to toss a complete-game, one-hitter in a 1-0 victory. He threw 72 of 105 pitches for strikes while whiffing eight Tampa Bay batters to improve to 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA this season.
Not long after, Jon Heyman tweeted about Kansas City Royals going for a combined perfecto in a "bullpen game" against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Felix Daubont opened the contest with a perfect first inning before Mike Mayers came in to do the heavy lifting. Mayers was through five perfect innings of his own when Heyman took notice.
One tweet later, the Cardinals led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles from Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras.
Instead of the first combined perfect game in MLB history, the Royals had to settle for a 7-0 victory over their in-state Missouri rivals.
Baseball lore has it that you never talk to your pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter. That legend may have to be updated to make mention in regards to tweeting about a pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter.
Fans around the league are hoping that Jon Heyman is taking a nap the next time their team is flirting with a no-no.
Jon Heyman, the king of jinxes
Two perfect games, two tweets, two jinxes. All in a day's work for Heyman.