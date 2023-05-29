MLB insider Jon Heyman deals with hate mail every day. It comes with the territory of being a baseball writer and media personality.

However, Heyman may be receiving more angst than usual on Monday after he jinxed two no-hitters within an hour after tweeting about them.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Nick @NYYNick_ Stroman lost the no-hitter on the next pitch he threw after this tweet. Unbelievable. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Stroman lost the no-hitter on the next pitch he threw after this tweet. Unbelievable. twitter.com/jonheyman/stat… Just to prove I am not a jinx, KC has a perfect game going twitter.com/nyynick_/statu… Just to prove I am not a jinx, KC has a perfect game going twitter.com/nyynick_/statu…

First, Jon Heyman tweeted about Chicago Cubs staff ace Marcus Stroman, who was taking a perfect game against the Tampa Bay Rays into the seventh inning. Just moments after Heyman tweeted about it, Stroman gave up a bloop single to Wander Franco and a walk to Brandon Lowe.

Stroman recovered from the blip to toss a complete-game, one-hitter in a 1-0 victory. He threw 72 of 105 pitches for strikes while whiffing eight Tampa Bay batters to improve to 5-4 with a 2.59 ERA this season.

Design MLB @DesignMLB @JonHeyman Jon I was planning on telling my grandkids how I was alive when the first ever combined perfect game happened and I was watching it and you just ruined it! @JonHeyman Jon I was planning on telling my grandkids how I was alive when the first ever combined perfect game happened and I was watching it and you just ruined it!

Not long after, Jon Heyman tweeted about Kansas City Royals going for a combined perfecto in a "bullpen game" against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Felix Daubont opened the contest with a perfect first inning before Mike Mayers came in to do the heavy lifting. Mayers was through five perfect innings of his own when Heyman took notice.

One tweet later, the Cardinals led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles from Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras.

Instead of the first combined perfect game in MLB history, the Royals had to settle for a 7-0 victory over their in-state Missouri rivals.

7791ʋʍoʇıɥɔʞ @kchitown1977 @JonHeyman Need to stop saying no-hitter while one in progress, we're already thinking it. But when it's mentioned online ends up getting broken up @JonHeyman Need to stop saying no-hitter while one in progress, we're already thinking it. But when it's mentioned online ends up getting broken up

Baseball lore has it that you never talk to your pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter. That legend may have to be updated to make mention in regards to tweeting about a pitcher in the middle of a no-hitter.

Brad Emmerson @BradEmmerson5 @JonHeyman Jon… on this very day, I appreciate you. Well played sir, well played @JonHeyman Jon… on this very day, I appreciate you. Well played sir, well played

Fans around the league are hoping that Jon Heyman is taking a nap the next time their team is flirting with a no-no.

sky @GonsolinRBW @JonHeyman Jon what am I going to tell my dog, he just asked if Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers still had the perfect game going @JonHeyman Jon what am I going to tell my dog, he just asked if Josh Staumont and Mike Mayers still had the perfect game going

Jon Heyman, the king of jinxes

Mike Mayers of the Kansas City Royals

Two perfect games, two tweets, two jinxes. All in a day's work for Heyman.

