The New York Yankees have been swiping bags left and right this season. Part of the reason for this is that the bases are bigger. But they're also utilizing an age-old technique: the "momentum lead."
The technique occurs when the baserunner does a little shuffle before taking off to steal a base. The theory is that the shuffle gives the baserunner extra momentum. Therefore, he will reach second base faster than if he were flat footed.
The Yankees started adopting this technique last season. As a team, they stole 102 bases in 2022. Aaron Judge recorded 16 of those stolen bases.
With the increased frequency that they are using this technique, fans will likely see the Yankees crush their stolen base total from last season. Expect much of the league to adopt this technique.
"I'm so happy more people are stealing bases. Now more bat flips!" one fan tweeted.
"Nothing new was invented. Just very few teams took stealing seriously" tweeted another fan.
Baseball fans are starting to realize the importance of stealing bases. It opens up a lot more oppurtunities for the team. A pitcher will pitch around a player like Aaron Judge when a runner is on first or second base.
Expect a lot of New York Yankees players to be aggressive on the basepaths this season. They have realized that this technique is working and will utilize it every chance they get.
Watch out for the New York Yankees on the basepath
Opposing teams already have a lot to worry about when they face the New York Yankees. The team is an offensive juggernaut. They can hit for average, hit for power, and have the speed to swipe bags.
Once their pitching staff gets healthy, the rest of the league will be in big trouble. But the Yankees may have to wait a bit longer for that to happen. Carlos Rodon's return to the lineup has been delayed due to back tightness. On a positive note, Luis Severino threw a bullpen session on Monday and is working his way back to health.