Baseball fans react to the New York Yankees 'momentum lead' strategy for stealing bases: "So happy more people are stealing bases"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Apr 11, 2023 20:26 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have been swiping bags left and right this season. Part of the reason for this is that the bases are bigger. But they're also utilizing an age-old technique: the "momentum lead."

The technique occurs when the baserunner does a little shuffle before taking off to steal a base. The theory is that the shuffle gives the baserunner extra momentum. Therefore, he will reach second base faster than if he were flat footed.

The Yankees call it a "momentum lead."Others call it a "leap/vault movement."@Ken_Rosenthal looks into the base-stealing technique that's transforming the way MLB clubs run.Read more: theathletic.com/4395432/2023/0… https://t.co/43A0Dxxar2

The Yankees started adopting this technique last season. As a team, they stole 102 bases in 2022. Aaron Judge recorded 16 of those stolen bases.

With the increased frequency that they are using this technique, fans will likely see the Yankees crush their stolen base total from last season. Expect much of the league to adopt this technique.

"I'm so happy more people are stealing bases. Now more bat flips!" one fan tweeted.
I'm so happy more people are stealing bases. Now more bat flips! twitter.com/TheAthletic/st…
"Nothing new was invented. Just very few teams took stealing seriously" tweeted another fan.
Nothing new was invented. Just very few teams took stealing seriously. twitter.com/TheAthletic/st…
@TheAthletic @Ken_Rosenthal I mean, how could you not love a story with this quote (among many memorable ones): “If you’re in a Ferrari at a stop light and I’m in my Toyota, but I roll into that stop and you’re at a dead stop, I’m going to beat you off the line 100 times out of 100.”
Have incorporated this technique with both teams I have coached over the last 6 years. It is a cheat code, especially in amateur baseball. Being able to swipe bags opens up everything for your offense…more fastballs and more strikes. twitter.com/theathletic/st…

Baseball fans are starting to realize the importance of stealing bases. It opens up a lot more oppurtunities for the team. A pitcher will pitch around a player like Aaron Judge when a runner is on first or second base.

Vault leads aren't new but teaching them is an art.Teaching vault leads is a challenge because everyone understands timing a little bit differently, each pitcher looks different, and each person moves differently. Vault leads can make everyone a base stealer. twitter.com/TheAthletic/st…
Some call it a “new school” lead Cc: @BlufftonUBsball twitter.com/theathletic/st…
Fascinating story by @Ken_Rosenthal.One of many innovations that teams are taking advantage of since the new MLB rules were implemented.We saw the #RedSox reinvent the shift. Now, the #Yankees are revolutionizing base-stealing. twitter.com/TheAthletic/st…
I see this all the time with the #Dbacks. Especially when Rojas or McCarthy is on base. twitter.com/theathletic/st…
I, for one, am here for the reemergence of the Stolen Base as an actual tactic. Someone has been listening to my niche baseball rants while 3 liters deep at Garden District. Full Disclosure: my two favorite players growing up were Ricky Henderson and Vince Coleman. twitter.com/theathletic/st…

Expect a lot of New York Yankees players to be aggressive on the basepaths this season. They have realized that this technique is working and will utilize it every chance they get.

Watch out for the New York Yankees on the basepath

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles
Opposing teams already have a lot to worry about when they face the New York Yankees. The team is an offensive juggernaut. They can hit for average, hit for power, and have the speed to swipe bags.

Once their pitching staff gets healthy, the rest of the league will be in big trouble. But the Yankees may have to wait a bit longer for that to happen. Carlos Rodon's return to the lineup has been delayed due to back tightness. On a positive note, Luis Severino threw a bullpen session on Monday and is working his way back to health.

