Nolan Arenado’s cinematic entry during the game at the St. Louis Cardinals' London Series with the Chicago Cubs made MLB fans think that it was straight out of a video game.

As the Cardinals stepped onto the field for the beginning of the first inning, the attention of the fans was solely focused on Arenado, the exceptional third baseman, as he swiftly made his way to his position.

Although he didn't execute any extravagant moves, his entrance still possessed an undeniable picturesque quality.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After their two-game series, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals concluded the weekend with a 1-1 split. The Cubs displayed their dominance in the first game with an impressive 9-1 triumph, while the Cardinals fought back valiantly on Sunday, earning a hard-fought 7-5 victory.

The official Twitter account of the MLB posted a clip of Nolan Arenado’s entry which looks nothing short of a video game clip.

MLB @MLB This angle of Nolan taking the field at the #LondonSeries is just 🤌 This angle of Nolan taking the field at the #LondonSeries is just 🤌 https://t.co/gfp4gOO85U

Baseball fans were left trying to figure out if the scene was real or straight out of a video game.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Brian @Brian08_35 @MLB How is this not a video game @MLB How is this not a video game

"How is this not a video game" - one fan said.

"thought this was mlb the show 24" - another fan commented.

ElHuérfano @effmgee @MLB So this is not a clip from mlb the show? @MLB So this is not a clip from mlb the show?

! @fuadradk

OR JUST A VID GAME? @MLB IS THIS REALL???OR JUST A VID GAME? @MLB IS THIS REALL???OR JUST A VID GAME?

Josh @stuntinondezho @MLB Ur telling me this isn’t a clip from mlb the show?? @MLB Ur telling me this isn’t a clip from mlb the show??

Name @Houst0ned @MLB It’s crazy he even got the video game run @MLB It’s crazy he even got the video game run

EKOMS @ranked27 @MLB What which year of the show is this? @MLB What which year of the show is this?

Nolan Arenado’s journey in MLB

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St Louis Cardinals gestures after hitting a solo home run off of Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 28, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Arenado is renowned as an exceptional third baseman, showcasing remarkable skills both in offense and defense.

He holds the distinction of being the sole infielder to clinch the Rawlings Gold Glove Award consecutively for his first 10 seasons in Major League Baseball. After making his MLB debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2013, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals before the 2021 season.

He was chosen as the Rockies' second-round pick in the 2009 MLB Draft. With six Major League All-Star appearances, his defensive achievements extend beyond the 10 Gold Gloves.

His other accolades include four Fielding Bible Awards (including three consecutive ones) and three consecutive Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

Additionally, he has secured six consecutive Rawlings Platinum Gloves. In terms of offense, he has been honored with the Silver Slugger Award five times and has led the league in both home runs and runs batted in twice.

Furthermore, he currently holds the highest RBI count among all major league players since the beginning of the 2015 season.

Poll : 0 votes