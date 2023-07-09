The MLB Celebrity Softball Game took place on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game included various musicians, actors and athletes.

Legendary Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard was one of the former baseball players participating in the event. He did not disappoint as he blasted a home run that nearly reached the outfield seats.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Why is Ryan Howard even in the Celebrity Softball Game this shit is way too easy for him Why is Ryan Howard even in the Celebrity Softball Game this shit is way too easy for him 😭 https://t.co/djVhAefnMp

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many MLB pitchers couldn't keep Howard in the park during their peak, so there was no way a slow-pitch softball pitcher would trouble him. He still has the same sweet swing from his playing days.

Howard was not the only former baseball player invited to the event. Felix Hernandez, Mike Cameron, Bret Boone, and Adam Jones also participated.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Howard's impeccable hit.

"Bro almost had a normal bomb" one fan tweeted.

Crouton @crouton_a @TalkinBaseball_ bro almost had a normal bomb @TalkinBaseball_ bro almost had a normal bomb

"The big piece!" another fan tweeted.

Braden41 @Braden_4198 @TalkinBaseball_ They got a 400 homer dude in the celebrity game 🤣🤣🤣 @TalkinBaseball_ They got a 400 homer dude in the celebrity game 🤣🤣🤣

Fans believe former players should have to use real fences in these games. They complained that it is way too easy for these guys to hit home runs. Some even said that it is easier than batting practice for these legends.

Andrew @andrewplaysjazz @TalkinBaseball_ Bro almost hit a softball out of the actual park lmfao @TalkinBaseball_ Bro almost hit a softball out of the actual park lmfao

MLB Celebrity Softball Game was an offensive explosion

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

Both teams in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game were at their offensive peak on Saturday. The two teams combined for 40 runs as Team Hernandez defeated Team Finch 21-19.

While many were in attendance to see celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Joel McHale, and The Miz, it was the athletes who stole the show. Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez got the home crowd hype with a home run. NBA stars Zach Lavine and Donavon Mitchell also launched home runs. Lavine also flashed some leather in the outfield, making a great grab at the wall.

The game was a great watch, along with the other MLB All-Star festivities that have already taken place. Friday night kicked off things with the HBCU Swingman Classic, and that game did not disappoint either.

The Futures Game was also an entertaining one to watch. All the prospects left everything on the field, which led to some web-gem plays.

This is only the start of the All-Star break. Fans will not want to miss the Home Run Derby on Monday at 8 p.m. ET or the All-Star game the following day at 7 p.m. ET.

Poll : 0 votes