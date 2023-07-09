Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Baseball fans react as Ryan Howard blasts a no-doubt homer in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game: "Bro almost had a normal bomb" "The big piece!"

Baseball fans react as Ryan Howard blasts a no-doubt homer in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game: "Bro almost had a normal bomb" "The big piece!"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jul 09, 2023 04:57 GMT
Philadelphia Phillies Legend Ryan Howard Participating in MLB Celebrity Softball Game
Philadelphia Phillies Legend Ryan Howard Participating in MLB Celebrity Softball Game

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game took place on Saturday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The game included various musicians, actors and athletes.

Legendary Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard was one of the former baseball players participating in the event. He did not disappoint as he blasted a home run that nearly reached the outfield seats.

Why is Ryan Howard even in the Celebrity Softball Game this shit is way too easy for him 😭 https://t.co/djVhAefnMp

Many MLB pitchers couldn't keep Howard in the park during their peak, so there was no way a slow-pitch softball pitcher would trouble him. He still has the same sweet swing from his playing days.

Howard was not the only former baseball player invited to the event. Felix Hernandez, Mike Cameron, Bret Boone, and Adam Jones also participated.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to Howard's impeccable hit.

"Bro almost had a normal bomb" one fan tweeted.
@TalkinBaseball_ bro almost had a normal bomb
"The big piece!" another fan tweeted.
@TalkinBaseball_ The big piece!
@TalkinBaseball_ Former players should have to play the real fences
@TalkinBaseball_ They got a 400 homer dude in the celebrity game 🤣🤣🤣

Fans believe former players should have to use real fences in these games. They complained that it is way too easy for these guys to hit home runs. Some even said that it is easier than batting practice for these legends.

@TalkinBaseball_ Could you imagine if he got on top of one of those? That poor first baseman wouldn’t have a prayer.
@TalkinBaseball_ Bro almost hit a softball out of the actual park lmfao
@TalkinBaseball_ It’s only easy because they didn’t shift him.
@TalkinBaseball_ CAUSE RYAN HOWARD IS HIM.
@TalkinBaseball_ My goat

MLB Celebrity Softball Game was an offensive explosion

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners
Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

Both teams in the MLB Celebrity Softball Game were at their offensive peak on Saturday. The two teams combined for 40 runs as Team Hernandez defeated Team Finch 21-19.

While many were in attendance to see celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Joel McHale, and The Miz, it was the athletes who stole the show. Seattle Mariners legend Felix Hernandez got the home crowd hype with a home run. NBA stars Zach Lavine and Donavon Mitchell also launched home runs. Lavine also flashed some leather in the outfield, making a great grab at the wall.

The game was a great watch, along with the other MLB All-Star festivities that have already taken place. Friday night kicked off things with the HBCU Swingman Classic, and that game did not disappoint either.

The Futures Game was also an entertaining one to watch. All the prospects left everything on the field, which led to some web-gem plays.

This is only the start of the All-Star break. Fans will not want to miss the Home Run Derby on Monday at 8 p.m. ET or the All-Star game the following day at 7 p.m. ET.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...