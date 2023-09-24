The Kansas City Royals won all three games against the Houston Astros, achieving a series sweep, this weekend. The sweep is all the more special to fans as the Royals were playing in Houston.

The Royals won three narrow contests: 7-5, 3-2 and 6-5. However, fans have taken to Twitter to mock the Astros, despite losing by close margins.

The Royals are last in the AL Central with a record of 54-102. However, they have been on a hot streak, winning nine of their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Astros are second in the AL West. They are 85-71 and have lost seven of their last 10 games.

Are the Houston Astros' playoff chances in jeopardy?

The Houston Astros (85-71) are one of the favorites to win the World Series, but they trail the Texas Rangers (87-68) by 2.5 games, with the regular season ending on Oct. 1.

The Astros have been in a slump lately. The franchise is clearly facing a rough patch. Moreover, the timing for it has been unfortunate. It is troublesome since their spot in the playoffs has not been guaranteed yet. The Seattle Mariners (84-71) trail the Astros by 0.5 games in the wild-card chase. Those teams begin a three-game series in Seattle on Monday.

The team's loss to the Royals could make them rethink their strategy. As it stands, the Astros might not make it to the playoffs if this streak were to continue.

Houston must rely on veterans such as Justin Verlander to step up in these crucial games.

The Royals, on the other hand, have 102 losses and are clearly in a rebuilding phase. The recent away wins might be a silver lining to the rough 2023 season that they can look to build upon.