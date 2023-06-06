Gary Sanchez still gets a lot of stick from fans around the globe for his inconsistency with the teams he represents. However anyone who questioned Sanchez's abilities were proved wrong as the veteran catcher hit a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs for the Padres.

Despite the skepticism surrounding him, Sanchez has been solid since joining San Diego, his third team this season. His two run home run in the second innings on a 2-2 pitch by Kyle Hendricks went sailing into the left side of the stadium. It was his third home run in just seven games.

“Whenever you get the opportunity to be out on the field and playing every single day, good things tend to happen,” Sánchez said through an interpreter. “I think it's more the opportunity to be out there every day.”

However, fans on Reddit didn't leave the opportunity to have a good laugh regarding the Dominican's play. Here are a few reactions.

Gary Sanchez's career in the MLB so far

Gary Sanchez made a good start to his MLB career with the Yankees. He was selected to the All-Star team in 2017 and 2019 but went through spells of poor form. Sanchez was careless behind the plate and had plenty of strikeouts to his name.

He was booed by Yankees fans and was dropped entirely by the team's management for the 2020 playoffs. The Santo Domingo native was also benched for the Wild Card game in 2021. The Yankees eventually traded the 30-year-old catcher to the Minnesota Twins for the 2022 season. After one season with the club, he made his way toward free agency.

This season he has been wandering around organizations. Intially, he signed with the San Francisco Giants before opting out of his contract. He signed a minor-league contract with the Mets as well before they let him go for waivers to the Padres.

