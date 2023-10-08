The Astros ace Justin Verlander started Game 1 of the ALDS against the Minnesota Twins. It was a pure masterclass from the three-time Cy Young Award-winning RHP. Verlander threw six innings with four hits and zero earned runs. He raked in six strikeouts in the process.

His magical curveball to Twins second baseman Edouard Julein disarmed his bat and helmet. MLB Analyst Rob Friedman compared Verlander's pitch to Harry Potter's Expelliarmus charm, which, when cast, disarms a wizard off of their wand.

Justin Verlander throws an absolute beauty.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Justin Verlander, Expelliarmus Curveball" - PitchingNinja

Fans didn't hold back from expressing their surprised reactions to Verlander's nasty curveball dismantling the Twins batter.

Fan Reacts

"A Hogwarts special" - statsobsession

"Full yard sale" - jerdonovan

"Good lord. Verlander has a history of making dudes look silly in the playoffs" - J2S2013

"Dudes bath and helmet went opposite directions" - drhughes22

"Threw a hanger, and Julien let him get away with it" - Camden_Cash

"He’s the opposite of Kershaw. Can have an avg yr, but be unhittable in the playoffs" - offauxcord

"@manimal14 Hogwarts baseball collab only you’d appreciate" - Sam_Winter_712

"Holy shit, he hung that. Luckily, the batter doesn’t have eyes" - SpLiT_77

"Is this the equivalent of breaking someone’s ankles in basketball?" - ReemAbdulJafar

Justin Verlander is chasing a third pennant with the Astros

When Verlander signed a one-year contract with the Mets before the start of the season, Astros fans hinted that it was the end of an era. However, to their surprise, the ace got traded back to Houston in August. Since arriving back at Minute Maid Park, he has been on par with his pitching skills, which he continued to showcase in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Justin Verlander registers a win in game 1 of the ALDS

"Justin Verlander gets it done. He made another hitter look silly, like in the 2017 ALCS with Frazier. Julien was trying so hard to hit a JV curveball that his bat flew out of his hands, and his helmet came off. 93 pitches, 6 IP, 6 K, 4 H" - MGSportsTalk

Throughout his career, Verlander has had the good fortune to play in the playoffs for the Astros and Tigers. He has pitched more than 213 innings in October throughout his career and has a 3.54 ERA in the postseason. Verlander is one of the best pitchers of his generation, with a 257-141 career record. This season, he had a 3.22 ERA and a 13-8 record.