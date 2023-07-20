Whether it is Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) or Major League Baseball (MLB), no player is going to take being thrown at lightly.

As the crowd prepared for Game 2 of the NPB All-Star Game, few could have predicted what was coming. With the first pitch, outfielder Yutaro Sugimoto of Orix Buffaloes set up to drop what looked like a early game bunt. Pitcher Aren Kuri of the Hiroshima Carp was having none of it and was obviously looking to send a message.

Kuri whizzed a pitched behind Sugimoto's head and what followed was one of the most bizzare exchanges we have seen on a baseball field in a while.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sugimoto looked furious and immediately charged to mound to confront Kuri. It looked like a certain bench clearning brawl but in a strange turn of events, the outfielder greeted the pitcher with a cheerful hug. The wholesome moment between the two players has gone viral and captured the hearts of baseball fans everywhere.

Baseball fans around the globe took to Twitter to react to the comical incident from Thursday's Game.

alex @highIightheaven @Jared_Carrabis lock those thugs up

AngryMom @ItsAngryMom @Jared_Carrabis Big fines and long suspensions are coming. Wow

Trevor May @trevormay23 @Jared_Carrabis Brutal, hopefully suspended for life. Can’t have that on a baseball field

Brandon 🦬 @bknicley @Jared_Carrabis Censor this for violence next time u post something like this omg

Slick Rick @KINGCloud37 @Jared_Carrabis LOL



I was amped watching my first Japanese league brawl 🤣

RDM 🇭🇹🇵🇭 @RDM702 @Jared_Carrabis Disgraceful. I’m saddened for all the children who had to watch this barbarism

It is still unclear whether the two NPB players worked on the routine beforehand, but it definitely livened up the crowd for the remainder of the game.

The NPB All-Star Game was won by the Pacific League team over a two-game series

A general view prior to the game four between Japan and MLB All Stars at Mazda Stadium Hiroshima

Unlike the MLB All-Star Game, the NPB All-Star Game is a two- or three-game series. It is held between the Central League and Pacific League.

The 2023 edition boasted some of the game's biggest stars including Softbank Hawks outfielder Kensuke Kondoh, Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher Roki Soku and Orix Buffaloes pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. All three of those players were members of Team Japan's 2023 World Baseball Classic championship side.

Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, who is now playing in Japan, also made an appearance. Bauer joined the Yokohama DeNA BayStars after spells with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Pacific League won the game 6-1 to take the series 2-0 but the moment of the series had to be the memorable hug between Sugimoto and Kuri.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence