Baseball fans swooned as a video surfaced Tuesday of New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge playing catch with a young fan in the stands before Monday's game at the Seattle Mariners.

Judge, stationed in his spot in right field turned to the stands and spotted the youngster — who just happened to be wearing a Yankees jersey in Seattle — and started long-tossing with him prior to the start of an inning.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Judge played catch with a young fan 🥹 Judge played catch with a young fan 🥹 https://t.co/OWgVA5mgLU

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, this was all in the midst of one of Judge's best games of the season. Aaron Judge hit two home runs and also robbed Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez of a homer in the New York Yankees' 10-4 victory at T-Mobile Park.

Judge is the first player to accomplish the feat since he did it on July 22 of last year. According to OptaSTATS, he is the only player in the past 30 years to have a pair of two-homer/rob-a-homer games in an MLB career.

Wildcat Oblong @notmyburnerrrrr Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Judge played catch with a young fan 🥹 Judge played catch with a young fan 🥹 https://t.co/OWgVA5mgLU I’m not even a Yankees fan but I feel like it’s almost impossible to hate judge lol twitter.com/talkinbaseball… I’m not even a Yankees fan but I feel like it’s almost impossible to hate judge lol twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Blipz @blipz2k @TalkinBaseball_ I remember when i got to do this it was so cool @TalkinBaseball_ I remember when i got to do this it was so cool

Aaron Judge has been on a tear since a sore hip put him on the 10-day injured list earlier in May. Through 45 games, he is hitting .302 with an American League-leading 17 home runs. His .679 slugging percentage and 1.087 OPS are tops in all the majors.

The New York Yankees have responded to their captain's charge, pulling themselves out of the cellar of the AL East and into the hunt for the division title once again.

With Monday night's win, the New York Yankees are 10 games over .500 for the first time this season at 33-23. The team is six games back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays and just two games behind the second-place Baltimore Orioles.

Judge may not match his 2022 AL Most Valuable Player season in which he hit a league record-breaking 62 homers. However, he is once again leading the chase to be the AL home run king for the second consecutive season.

Aaron Judge likely a lifetime New York Yankees star

Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners

Aaron Judge is back in the discussion to be the AL MVP for the second-straight season. He nearly won the award in his rookie season of 2017 when he hit a league-leading 52 home runs to go with 114 RBIs. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award and finished second to Jose Altuve in the MVP voting.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes