The Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas appears to be moving ever closer to reality. However, Athletics fans aren't going down without a fight.
A "reverse boycott" in which Oakland supporters showed up en masse to support their team this week was mocked by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, but Athletics fans remain undeterred.
Danny Vietti of CBS Sports toured the Oakland Coliseum parking lot to assess the state of the situation and allowed one passionate Athletics fan to speak his mind regarding the move, and baseball fans from around the nation are fully sympathizing.
The move appears to be almost certain after Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a bill pledging $380 million in taxpayer money toward a $1.5 billion stadium on Thursday. After signing the bill, known as SB1, Lombardo said in a statement:
"I'm excited to officially sign SB1 this afternoon. This is an incredible opportunity to bring the A's to Nevada, and this legislation reflects months of negotiations between the team, the state, the county, and the league. Las Vegas' position as a global sports destination is only growing, and Major League Baseball is another tremendous asset for the city."
A move to Las Vegas would be the fourth geographic shift for the current Oakland Athletics in the 123-year history of the team.
The Athletics began life in Philadelphia in 1901, playing in the city until 1954. In 1955, the Athletics began a brief stint in Kansas City as MLB teams began to move off the East Coast into the wider reaches of the United States. The team only lasted in America's heartland until 1967, when the move was made to Oakland.
All that remains for the Oakland Athletics move at a yet-to-be-decided future date is for MLB owners to approve the first relocation of a major league team since the Montreal Expos became the Washington Nationals in 2005. Reportedly, the move is expected to receive unanimous approval.
The Oakland Athletics lease at the Coliseum, where the team has played since 1968, runs through 2024. The proposed stadium in Las Vegas will not be ready until 2028.
However, it has been reported that the Athletics could play at the home of their Triple-A Affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, until the new stadium is ready.
Las Vegas Ballpark has a current seating capacity of 10,000.
Oakland Athletics putting up a fight as of late on the field
After spending the first two-plus months as the worst team in the league, the Oakland Athletics have been on a run as of late. The Athletics have won seven of their past 10 games entering the weekend, giving them a 19-52 record as they prepare to host the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend. Oakland has pulled ahead of the 18-50 Kansas City Royals, who are now currently the worst team in MLB.