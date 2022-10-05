Baseball fans thrilled that Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera will play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic: "Love to see Miggy wanting to represent his country", "He's walking off Team USA"

Miguel Cabrera's illustrious career continues. The soon-to-be Hall of Famer will suit up once more for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic that will be held in 2023.

Cabrera will appear in his sixth World Baseball Classic tilt and has yet to miss the event that started in 2006. In 2009, he helped the team finish with the bronze medal in the event. It remains the only podium finish for Venezuela in the WBC to date.

Detroit Tigers fans and fans of the Venezuelan national baseball team were ecstatic about the news and expressed their excitement on Twitter.

As Cabrera stated at the start of the season, he plans to wrap up his MLB career at the end of the 2023 campaign. He is currently batting .254/.305/.622 with five home runs and 43 RBIs across 397 at-bats this year.

Cabrera is set to be joined by former American League MVP Jose Altuve, former World Series champion Salvador Perez, and 2022 All-Stars Luis Arraez and Andres Gimenez in the Venezuelan squad.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is set to start on March 8 and finish on March 21. The international tournament will see a total of 20 teams square off in pursuit of glory. Defending champions the United States will look to go back-to-back, having won their first ever title in 2017.

However, in addition to Miguel Cabrera's stellar baseball career, the Venezuelan has many other off-field engagements.

Miguel Cabrera's charity work

Cabrera's wife, Rosangel, spearheaded the establishment of the Miguel Cabrera Foundation after his arrival in the Motor City. The foundation has been repairing and redeveloping ballparks for more than a decade and Cabrera's efforts haven't gone unnoticed.

The first baseman has been nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award for a decade. However, the legendary slugger's help to the community hasn't stopped there. The foundation has also granted scholarships to first-generation students in South Florida and the Detroit area.

