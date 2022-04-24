Miguel Cabrera is officially one of the greatest hitters of all time, finally a member of the elite 3000 hit club

Miguel Cabrera made MLB history by becoming the 33rd player ever to record 3,000 hits in a career. The Detroit Tigers were hosting the Colorado Rockies at Comerica Park for a Saturday afternoon game in Detroit, Michigan.

Miguel Cabrera joins Albert Pujols as the only two active players that have accomplished this feat. Cabrera is also just the seventh player in MLB history to have at least 3,000 hits and 500 or more home runs. Here is the clip of the historic moment.

"One of 33 players with 3,000 hits. Congrats, @MiguelCabrera" - @ MLB

Miguel Cabrera is one of the greatest hitters the game of baseball has seen since his rookie year in 2003. The future Hall of Famer has accomplished many different feats throughout his illustrious career.

Below is the full four-minute celebration of his 3,000th hit.

Baseball GIFs @gifs_baseball Full 4-minute celebration of Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit. Full 4-minute celebration of Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit. https://t.co/C2iUoyn6ho

"Full 4-minute celebration of Miguel Cabrera's 3,000th hit." - @ Baseball GIFS

This will only add to his resume as he will go down as one of the greatest hitters of all-time.

Miguel Cabrera bio

Cabrera rips a home run during a Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals game.

Cabrera was born April 18, 1983, in Maracay, Venzuela. Cabrera signed with the Florida Marlins as an amateur free agent on July 2, 1999, when he was just 16 years old. Not long after, Cabrera would make his MLB debut.

Since his rookie year in 2003, Cabrera has not looked back, compiling 10 seasons of 30 or more home runs and 12 seasons of at least 100 RBIs. The future Hall of Famer played his first five seasons with the Florida Marlins before being traded to the Detroit Tigers in 2007.

While with the Tigers, Cabrera would elevate his legendary status by putting up monster seasons at the plate. In 2012, Cabrera won the American League Triple Crown by leading the league in home runs, RBIs, and batting average, the first to do so since Carl Yastrzemski of the Boston Red Sox in 1967.

MLB Vault @MLBVault



Congrats, From hit No. 1 to hit No. 3,000, Miguel Cabrera has been a joy to watch.Congrats, @MiguelCabrera From hit No. 1 to hit No. 3,000, Miguel Cabrera has been a joy to watch. Congrats, @MiguelCabrera! https://t.co/fi38kI6Qdj

"From hit No. 1 to hit No. 3,000, Miguel Cabrera has been a joy to watch. Congrats, @MiguelCabrera! - @ MLB Vault

Overall, this historic moment only adds to his illustrious career. Seeing him get the 3,000th hit at home in Detroit is a perfect way for it to unfold.

