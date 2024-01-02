"Baseball has given me a purpose" - Shohei Ohtani reveals life-altering inspiration behind the sport he dominates in ESPN documentary

This year, Shohei Ohtani has taken things to the next level. Already touted as a generational talent, the 29-year old's 10-year, $700 million deal did considerably more to put his already-enlarged name further into the limelight.

Under the terms of his deal, Ohtani will take a mere $2 million in salary until 2034. Then, when his contract expires, the two-way star will see the $680 million contract balance paid out on an incremental basis.

Japanese director Toru Tokikawa decided to bring Ohtani's story to the big screen this year. Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream, was released in November. In the feature, the star's personal tribulations, triumphs, and inner perspectives are examined and documented.

In a particularly poignant part of the program, Ohtani claims:

"That's the fundamental reason why I play baseball. Baseball has given me a purpose. It's become a way of life."

According to the newly minted Los Angeles Dodgers star, playing baseball is a "way of life" for him, and has given him "purpose" in his own personal life.

Although he originally wanted to make a stab at MLB after graduating high school in 2012, Shohei Ohtani was ultimately selected by the NPB's Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. There, he had the chance to play under manager Hideki Kuriyama, who is credited with nurturing Ohtani's two-way capabilities.

After inking a deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017, fans in North America finally got a glimpse of the Japanese superstar. In his freshman campaign, Ohtani hit .285/.361/.564 with 22 home runs and 61 RBIs. Moreover, Ohtani also 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA in 10 starts, earning himself AL Rookie of the Year honors.

Expand Tweet

"The last time Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto were teammates ended in #WBCBaseball glory!" - 野球しようぜ

Joined by World Baseball Classic teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto and former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow, among others, Ohtani is now ready to take things to the next level. The Dodgers are considered to possess unmatched talent, and will be one of the top choices for analysts to hoist the World Series next October.

Shohei Ohtani finally has the chance that he has been waiting for

Although Ohtani's time on the Angels brought a sustained level of personal success, the team's inability to make the postseason is ultimately what led Ohtani astray. Now with the Dodgers, he has the chance to prove his postseason worth, and demonstrate how much the game, and the fans, really mean to him.

