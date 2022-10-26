"Baseball was the last thing on my mind; I just wanted to live" - Houston Astros slugger Trey Mancini reflects on his journey to playing in the 2022 World Series

Trey Mancini was acquired by the Houston Astros on deadline day this year from the Baltimore Orioles. Mancini was one of the few standouts in an ailing and rebuilding Orioles squad for a few years before they turned it around this season.

The loveable slugger was a crowd favorite back in Baltimore for his gameplay and compassion towards the fans. It hasn't been an easy road for the star, though, as in 2020, he missed the entirety of the season after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Mancini recently shared to the press how lucky he is not only to be alive, but also to play baseball at the highest level. He said while speaking after the Astros' Game 4 ALCS victory at Yankee Stadium:

"Baseball was the last thing on my mind. I just wanted to live," Mancini said (via Talkin' Baseball on Twitter).

Mancini played in this year's World Series two years after missing the 2020 season due to colon cancer. It marked his first postseason appearance after six seasons in the league.

He might be hitting just .133 at the moment for the Houston Astros. However, for the sheer determination and inspiration he has spread to people, he deserves all the commendations and praise showered on him.

Trey Mancini's Houston Astros career

Trey Mancini preparing to bat for the Houston Astros

It hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies for Trey Mancini in Space City. Since his transfer from Baltimore, Mancini has batted .176/.258/.364 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs across 165 at-bats for the Astros in the second half of the season.

The 2021 MLB Comeback Player of the Year has career averages of .265/.330/.457. With his first playoff appearance this year, it will be interesting to see if Mancini can somehow add something extra to the already prolific Houston Astros offense.

