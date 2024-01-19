"Baseball might be his strong suit" - Alex Rodriguez's lack of hoop skills leaves fans in splits as MLB legend struggles with basketball in snow 

It's safe to say that Alex Rodriguez may be one of the most polarizing names in the MLB universe. Arguably one of the most gifted athletes to ever play baseball, his connection to performance-enhancing drugs could keep him from seeing himself enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Although Alex Rodriguez was one of the best athletes to play in the MLB thanks to his combination of speed and power, it has not exactly translated to other sports. The three-time MVP has drawn the mockery of baseball fans across the globe thanks to a recent video of the former New York Yankees superstar playing basketball.

The video posted on Instagram by Rodriguez himself shows the former All-Star taking shots on a basketball hoop while in the snow. In the video, A-Rod explains that he is not allowed to go inside until he makes a shot. As many fans pointed out, the former baseball superstar probably has no business on the basketball court any time soon.

Fans have mocked Rodriguez's shooting in his latest Instagram video

A number of the comments on the video ranged in different reactions, with many simply laughing along with the former New York Yankees slugger. Some have pointed to the fact that the weather outside in Minnesota was so cold that the ball would not bounce, which could have contributed to the number of missed shots.

Other reactions said that it was for the best that Rodriguez stuck to playing baseball as opposed to attempting to pursue a career in basketball. The more aggressive comments simply said that Rodriguez completely sucks at basketball.

Poor shooting from Alex Rodriguez is more hilarious since he is an NBA owner

Another reason that MLB fans were having fun with the video posted by Rodriguez is the fact that he and his business partner Marc Lore are set to become controlling owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Many of Alex Rodriguez's followers have pointed out that the former infielder should not provide any of his basketball players with shooting tips, with most pointing to superstar Anthony Edwards.

