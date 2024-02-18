Baseball News Today: Yoshinobu Yamamoto crushes his first live BP; Pete Alonso wants to be a 'lifelong Met'

As we inch closer to the 2024 MLB season, rookie pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto put on an impressive show in his first bullpen training, while New York Mets star Pete Alonso spoke about his desire to remain with the team.

Yamamoto hit the MLB free agent market as the best pitcher outside the MLB and is poised to make a big impact in the league with the Dodgers. While he was one of the top prospects in the winter, he has shown why in his first live BP session of Spring Training with the Dodgers.

Here's a look at some of the news making the rounds from the baseball world:

#1 Yoshinobu Yamamoto crushes his first live BP

At the tender age of 25, Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to take the MLB by storm with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He put in an impressive shift in his first live BP session, which is a standard requirement in the first days of Spring Training.

Freddie Freeman was one of the players who faced Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the BP session. He was left hugely impressed, saying about his teammate:

"That's some crazy stuff. I'm glad he's on our team."

#2 Pete Alonso wants to be a 'lifelong Met'

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso's future has been under speculation after president of baseball operations David Stearns recently admitted that he's unlikely to be extended before he hits free agency at the end of the 2024 season.

However, in a press conference on Friday, Alonso revealed that he has not had any extension talks with the front office yet and that he would welcome the idea. He went on to say that he wants to be a "lifelong Met."

#3 Boston Red Sox trade John Schreiber to the Royals for pitching prospect

The Kansas City Royals have announced the acquisition of right-handed reliever John Schreiber from the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The trade will see Royals' right-handed pitching prospect David Sandlin go the other way. Schreiber has been a late bloomer in the in MLB and recorded his best season in 2022, registering a 2.22 ERA over 65 innings.

#4 Cubs ace Justin Steele ready to take his game to the next level

After a career-best season in 2023 that saw him finish fifth in the Cy Young voting, left-handed pitcher Justin Steele is ready to take his game to new heights this season.

The 28-year-old has grown into a front-end starter for the Chicago Cubs over the lst year and cemented his place as a key player. He has arrived for Spring Training in Arizona and will be a key player for the Cubs' postseason hopes.

