"Baseball passed him by a decade ago" - MLB fans troll Buck Showalter as veteran manager lands first gig after being fired by Mets

Veteran manager Buck Showalter is set to return to MLB Network as an analyst. The 67-year-old will return as a studio analyst to the television network he worked for during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Showalter was fired by the New York Mets following a disastrous 2023 campaign during which baseball’s then-highest spenders spiraled out of contention by midsummer.

He managed the Mets for only two seasons, leading the team to a 101-61 record in his first year. He was also named NL Manager of the Year in 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Several fans on X, formerly Twitter, weren’t entirely thrilled by the news, and instead saw an opportunity to troll the ex-Mets manager. Some pointed out his lack of postseason success.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Showalter was reportedly a finalist for the LA Angels’ vacant managerial seat that eventually went to Ron Washington. He will now begin the 2024 campaign inside the studio, instead of being in the dugout.

Buck Showalter has prior experience in broadcasting

Buck Showalter is no newcomer when it comes to working in a sports broadcast. Besides his previous stint with MLB Network, the veteran manager has also worked with ESPN and YES Network.

Showalter expressed his excitement via a press release as he embarks on his latest venture in broadcasting. He said:

“I enjoyed my time at MLB Network with people I know and respect, so when this opportunity came up, I couldn’t say no. There are many ways to analyze baseball, and I appreciate the different perspectives that come with working at the network.

"We all bring what we bring and it’s very entertaining. The place is filled with smart, passionate people, who want to teach and grow the game, so I’m excited to be back on the team.”

The MLB Network panel usually features an ex-manager, and Showalter’s managerial resume is as decorated as they come.

He is a four-time Manager of the Year, having won the accolade with four different teams across four decades – the New York Yankees (1994), Texas Rangers (2004), Baltimore Orioles (2014) and New York Mets (2022).

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.