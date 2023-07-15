Baseball
By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Jul 15, 2023 22:53 GMT
Seattle Mariners slugger Ty France was unhappy with the home plate umpire on Friday night. France was up to bat with the bases loaded in the fifth inning of a one-run game, looking to give his team the lead.

The 29-year-old proceeded to strike out on a questionably called third strike by the home plate umpire. The pitch seemed inside, but not to the umpire. It was a huge situation in which France felt like he had the bat taken out of his hands.

Immediately after the umpire rang him up, France slammed his bat and had some words for the official. France only got in a few words before he was ejected from the game.

When France realized he was ejected, he went back for some more words. He had to be restrained by his third-base coach before manager Scott Servais let his tongue loose.

"That is by far the maddest I have ever seen Ty France. Quite frankly this is the only occassion I can think of seeing Ty angry" one fan posted.
"Make a bad call in a close game that potentially costs runs then double down and toss one of the trailing teams best bats because he showed you up. Just another day in the life of a Major League Baseball umpire" another fan posted.
Baseball fans cannot remember seeing Seattle Mariners slugger Ty France ever being this angry. He is a level-headed player who does not let his frustrations get the best of him.

Some fans are ready to see the game move past human umpires behind the plate. From missed calls to egos, fans believe umpires are hurting the game.

Ty France's Seattle Mariners have time to get back on track

Ty France and the Mariners did not have the first half they were expecting. They currently occupy the third position in the American League West with a record of 45-45, eight games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers.

Seattle have struggled to find consistency at the plate. They hold a .232 team batting average, ranking them 25th in the league. Teams like Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins have a better batting average.

Seattle still have a ton of time to figure it out at the plate and climb up the division. They are too good of a team to be struggling offensively in this fashion.

