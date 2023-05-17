Shohei Ohtani had a bizzare game during the Angels' Monday night fixture against the Orioles. The Japanese sensation had another historic start for the Halos by reaching base five times, including a three-run dinger in the fourth to help Los Angeles win 9-5 on the road.

After a shaky start on the mound where he conceded 5 runs off four hits in seven innings, Ohtani had a better day on the other side. To his credit, he made amends as he did enough damage with the bat in hand. The slugger hit two singles, a triple and a towering 462 foot home run.

The major headlines were made out of Ohtani's fifth at-bat in the ninth. When Mike Trout hit a single to reach base, there was a general buzz in Baltimore's stadium because they were about to get another glimpse of Ohtani, who was a double shy of a memorable cycle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To the crowd's bemusement, the 28-year-old hit a line drive to left field that went straight to the fielder. There might have been a chance to reach second base, however, that would've put the Angels at risk of an opportunity for a double play for the Orioles, so Shohei Ohtani was contained to a single. The crowd recognised his greatness and started to jokingly boo the Halos starter.

Baseball fans from all over the world were elated at the spectators' recognition of 'The Sho's' greatness.

People are Good @LennonHenaff



Even if its against your team, you want to watch Ohtani. @TalkinBaseball_ There are just levels.Even if its against your team, you want to watch Ohtani. @TalkinBaseball_ There are just levels.Even if its against your team, you want to watch Ohtani.

Parker Olsen @parkerolsen25 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Orioles fans booing because they wanted to see Shohei hit for the cycle Orioles fans booing because they wanted to see Shohei hit for the cycle 😂 https://t.co/QKc9bFwkI4 You know you’re an icon of the sport when opposing fans are mad you didn’t make history against them twitter.com/talkinbaseball… You know you’re an icon of the sport when opposing fans are mad you didn’t make history against them twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Gabrielle Starr @gfstarr1 Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Orioles fans booing because they wanted to see Shohei hit for the cycle Orioles fans booing because they wanted to see Shohei hit for the cycle 😂 https://t.co/QKc9bFwkI4 Being obsessed with Ohtani is the thing that unites us all. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… Being obsessed with Ohtani is the thing that unites us all. twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

A @ReturnOfAndrew @TalkinBaseball_ I'm an O's fan but Ohtani is my favorite player. I was hoping he got the double! @TalkinBaseball_ I'm an O's fan but Ohtani is my favorite player. I was hoping he got the double!

Shohei Ohtani unbothered by the records he shatters

To put things into perspective, Shohei Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times. After the game, he acknowledged that these records didn't affect him much as he is aware that the sample size of recording such stats is pretty small.

“I'm sure all those records come because the sample size is so small, so I don't really look too deeply into it,” Ohtani said through a translator.

But on the other hand, the fact that the sample size is small in itself shows the Japanese two-way player's greatness.

Poll : 0 votes