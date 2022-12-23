The New York Yankees have always been considered the flagship team of the MLB. Their 27 World Series titles dominate any other team in the league by a ton. The St. Louis Cardinals have the second-most with 11. While their history in the league is rich, they haven't won a World Series title since 2009.

The long gap between championships doesn't hurt how team president Randy Levine feels about the team. He has full faith that the team will continue to be the league's flagship team.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees "There's no doubt the Yankees have been, are today, and will continue in the future as the flagship of Major League Baseball."



He went on to explain that anywhere you go, you see somebody wearing some New York Yankees apparel. They also play in the biggest media market in sports, which helps their coverage nationally.

This feels like an indirect shot at the New York Mets and Steve Cohen, who have been spending like crazy this off-season. Are the Bronx Bombers starting to get nervous about their cross-city foes?

"Prove it. 2009 was eons ago" one fan explained.

Fans don't think they're much of a flagship anymore, especially given how much they have struggled against the Houston Astros.

The time for a World Series title for the New York Yankees is now

Aaron Judge Press Conference Tuesday

Now that Aaron Judge re-signed, the window for the New York Yankees to win a World Series title is now.

Alongside Judge, they also re-signed Anthony Rizzo and brought in left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon. They'll come into the 2023 season with one of the toughest starting rotations in the league.

There is still a gap in left field. They have been linked to acquiring Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds asked the Pittsburgh Pirates to trade him this winter, however, the Pirates are seeking young starting pitchers in return for Reynolds, something New York would find difficult as they don't have much to offer in the young starting pitcher department.

It'll be intriguing to see if the Yankees can find a way to get Reynolds.

