Adley Rutschman doesn't care about the snow or being cold. During a time where much of the United States is facing freezing-cold temperatures, he's still getting his workouts in. He posted a video of himself shirtless and flat on his back, putting in some work.

With all the bad weather, maybe his gym is closed, and he's showing the world that you don't need to rely on a gym membership for results. Or maybe he was flexing his insane ability not to freeze. Either way, it was a sight to see.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Are you working out in the snow like Adley Rutschman? Are you working out in the snow like Adley Rutschman? https://t.co/Ynag1wLJ8X

Most players around the league are probably bundled up with their families, getting their holiday feasts ready, but not Rutschman. His only focus this holiday season is on getting better. This has to be a good sight for Baltimore Orioles fans out there.

Baseball fans on Twitter had a good laugh at the video. They don't know if he's serious or just joking around.

"What's the point when the form is that bad" one fan asked.

"That's my GOAT" another fan tweeted.

One fan pointed out just how bad Adley Rutschman's form was during the video. They don't see the point if he's not going to clean up his form. Another fan suggested that this is not what normal people do.

Other fans stated that the Orioles' training staff couldn't have been too happy after seeing this. It would have been a mess if he seriously injured himself there and had to take time away from the 2023 season. Missing Adley Rutschman for any amount of time wouldn't be good for the team.

Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles are looking to build off last season's momentum

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees

The Orioles had one of the best seasons they've had since 2016. They finished with an 83-79 record, but it was only good for fourth place in the American League East. They lost out on the last AL Wild Card spot by three games to the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was a huge improvement from their 2021 season, where they lost 110 games. They received some good play from their prospects last season. In the 34 games he played with Baltimore last season, Gunnar Henderson hit .259 with four home runs.

The team is finally starting to see their prospects move up and be able to contribute at the big-league level. They're a fun team to watch and should rattle the AL East next season.

