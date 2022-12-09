The Houston Astros took to Twitter to let the Texas Rangers know who the top baseball team in the state of Texas is. They weren't too fond of all the momentum the Rangers have received after their eventful off-season.

The Rangers signed top pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million deal. He's excited about the team Texas is putting together and he's serious about competing for a World Series title.

🤘 Just a reminder we're the only team in Texas to win a World Series.And we've done it twice. Just a reminder we're the only team in Texas to win a World Series.And we've done it twice. 🏆🤘🏆 https://t.co/RjRNJkDYcg

The Astros made it clear that they run the American League West. They've won the division five times since 2017. Houston has been one of baseball's most consistent teams.

Baseball fans had a lot to say about Houston's tweet. Many called them out for promoting the fact that they won two World Series titles when they cheated for one of them.

"One ring and one asterisk," one fan argued.

"You won the World Series (actually legitimately this time) and you're still so insecure?" another fan asked.

Blake @BWamps @astros **The first being the most disgraceful title in MLB History. Shame. @astros **The first being the most disgraceful title in MLB History. Shame.

Robertson 🇨🇦 @4RHollingsworth @astros I don’t know how much I’d go broadcasting that first one on Twitter, admin @astros I don’t know how much I’d go broadcasting that first one on Twitter, admin

Mark @mgodfrey071 @astros this is weird. why are y'all concerned with a team lower in the standings than you lol @astros this is weird. why are y'all concerned with a team lower in the standings than you lol

The Houston Astros must be playing into the villain role now. There's no other reason for such a weird tweet.

While they just signed a top pitcher on the free-agent market, the Rangers haven't been relevant for some time. They haven't even been a .500 team since 2016. It's odd that the Astros would be so focused on a team that hasn't been on the same level as them for some time.

Are the Texas Rangers going to be able to compete with the Houston Astros for the division?

Texas Rangers v Houston Astros

The Texas Rangers could come out and contend next season. Before the 2022 season, they added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to multiyear deals. The pair are one of the best shortstop/second base combinations in the league.

Seager is coming off career lows at the plate. It wasn't the year the Rangers thought they would get out of him.

Semien started off the 2022 season terribly. In the first 34 games, he had a slash line of .157/.223/.209. He would eventually get out of his slump as the season progressed, but he dug himself into a huge hole.

The Rangers are hoping the pair can put last season behind them and come into 2023 with a fresh mind. They'll need to perform if they want a chance at taking control of the AL West over the Houston Astros.

Given how the team is shaping up, don't be surprised if the Rangers turn it around next season.

