"I keep watching this catch and I really think it's better than Trout's" "This will get your blood pumping!" - Baseball world reacts to Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White's insane catch to rob a home run

The Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays opened up a four-game series last night. The Rangers took Game 1 with a score of 9-5. Glenn Otto got the start for the Rangers, going six innings and allowing just one earned run. Drew Rasmussen got the start for Tampa and went just three innings, allowing five earned runs.

The matchup proved to be a high-scoring and entertaining game in Arlington, Texas. Perhaps the most exciting part of the game did not come from the offense but out on the field. Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White made the catch of the year so far, robbing Ji-Man Choi of a home run.

The catch rivals Mike Trout's catch at Camden Yards in 2012.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the great play by Eli White in left field. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions from the insane home run-robbing catch.

Texas Rangers take Game 1 of series over Tampa Bay Rays

In this Rangers victory, Eli White not only made great plays on the field but also launched a home run in the second inning.

The Rangers and Rays continue their series in Arlington tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 8:05 p.m. EDT. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

