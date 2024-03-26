"Based on the character DNA it doesn't add up" - Jared Carrabis feels Shohei Ohtani's persona makes him unlikely to be placing bets

The baseball world was hit with the gambling scandal surrounding Shohei Ohtani’s translator, Ippei Mizuhara, last week. Although some suspect that the translator had been used as a pawn and that Ohtani is the one with the gambling addiction, baseball podcaster Jared Carrabis feels that the accusations don't match Ohtani’s reputation and character.

“People were immediately putting on the tin foil hats and saying that Ippei is the fall guy and that Shohei is the one with the gambling addiction," Carrabis said on the "Baseball is Dead" podcast.

"If we look at the character profile of Shohei Ohtani, this is an individual that lives, breathes, exists only for baseball. ... None of that fits the DNA of who Shohei Ohtani has been.”

In addition, Carrabis said that Ohtani is not motivated by money, noting that Ohtani deferred $680 million of his $700 million contract.

According to the podcast, Shohei Ohtani used to live in the team dorms in Japan even though he didn't need to; he was getting "a thousand dollars a month allowance" while getting paid "millions of dollars a year."

In addition to legal authorities, MLB is also investigating the allegations.

“Am I saying it's impossible? No," Carrabis said. "But based on the character DNA of Shohei Ohtani ... it doesn’t add up that he is placing the bets.”

Shohei Ohtani feels betrayed

Shohei Ohtani talked with the media for the first time on Monday after the gambling allegations came to light last week. The Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and pitcher said he feels betrayed by his translator’s actions.

"I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this," Ohtani said.

He and Ippei had been working together for 10 years until he was fired last week. Ohtani had said during the news conference that he had never supported gambling and placing bets on baseball or any sports.

