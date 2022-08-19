“Bats were alive” “Scored more than the Texans did on Saturday”- Houston Astros display extraordinary offense; leave MLB fans stunned with NFL like scorecard

The Houston Astros faced off against the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a four-game series. The Astros offense exploded in the game, blasting four home runs and 25 base hits in the team's 21-5 rout.
The Houston Astros' record now sits at 77-43 after splitting the four-game series with Chicago. It was one of the best offensive performances by any team all season.
"That was fun. Final: #Astros 21, White Sox 5" -@Astros
Many Astros fans took to Twitter to celebrate the impressive win over the White Sox. The Astros bats came to life today.
The Astros scored a total of 21 runs. This is a higher score than the NFL's Houston Texans could muster in their most recent preseason game. The Texans managed to put up 17 points in their win over the New Orleans Saints this past Saturday.
Three touchdowns for the Astros offense today.
The Astros offense may very well be more lethal than the entire Houston Texans offense.
The scoring was nice to see, but fans felt that they used all of their offense up for one game.
Fans want manager Dusty Baker to keep the same lineup that he set today going forward. The offense has surely performed with today's lineup! Incredible offensive performance.
Alex Bregman breaks out with incredible performance to keep the Houston Astros ahead
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had an incredible day at the plate. Bregman went 4-for-6 with 2 home runs and 6 runs batted in (RBI's). Bregman now has 18 home runs this season. Here is the first of his two home runs:
"Southside smashing" -@Astros
His second home run was equally as impressive.
"That's one way to keep him off 2nd" -@Astros
One fan hopes that this is the 2019 version of Alex Bregman in which he finished second in the AL MVP. This season has been somewhat of an off year for Bregman, and hopefully for Astros fans, he can turn things around.
Other fans believe that Bregman is already back to his superstar status.
Overall, a great win for the Houston Astros as they managed to split the four-game series with the White Sox in Chicago. The Astros offense looks like an absolute juggernaut right now. They appear to be the most balanced team in the American League as we get closer and closer to October.
For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.