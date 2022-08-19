“Bats were alive” “Scored more than the Texans did on Saturday”- Houston Astros display extraordinary offense; leave MLB fans stunned with NFL like scorecard

The Houston Astros faced off against the Chicago White Sox in the final game of a four-game series. The Astros offense exploded in the game, blasting four home runs and 25 base hits in the team's 21-5 rout.

The Houston Astros' record now sits at 77-43 after splitting the four-game series with Chicago. It was one of the best offensive performances by any team all season.

"That was fun. Final: #Astros 21, White Sox 5" -@Astros

Many Astros fans took to Twitter to celebrate the impressive win over the White Sox. The Astros bats came to life today.

micah @YSLmicahh @astros bats were alive i used to pray for times like this man @astros bats were alive i used to pray for times like this man

The Astros scored a total of 21 runs. This is a higher score than the NFL's Houston Texans could muster in their most recent preseason game. The Texans managed to put up 17 points in their win over the New Orleans Saints this past Saturday.

Three touchdowns for the Astros offense today.

The Astros offense may very well be more lethal than the entire Houston Texans offense.

David @dav_ray71 @astros Oh we're back to that part of the season where we outscore the Texans lmao @astros Oh we're back to that part of the season where we outscore the Texans lmao

The scoring was nice to see, but fans felt that they used all of their offense up for one game.

🖤 @hazeleyesmikel @astros So Game 1 against the Braves you guys are going to score 0 runs @astros So Game 1 against the Braves you guys are going to score 0 runs

Adrian_the_kid @Adrianthekid22 @astros we will never ever score again, but holy hell this was fun @astros we will never ever score again, but holy hell this was fun

Fans want manager Dusty Baker to keep the same lineup that he set today going forward. The offense has surely performed with today's lineup! Incredible offensive performance.

DreamShake @mvpdream34 @astros Keep this lineup today Dusty Baker 🤞 @astros Keep this lineup today Dusty Baker 🤞

Alex Bregman breaks out with incredible performance to keep the Houston Astros ahead

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had an incredible day at the plate. Bregman went 4-for-6 with 2 home runs and 6 runs batted in (RBI's). Bregman now has 18 home runs this season. Here is the first of his two home runs:

"Southside smashing" -@Astros

His second home run was equally as impressive.

Houston Astros @astros That's one way to keep him off 2nd. That's one way to keep him off 2nd. https://t.co/ApJCUyj6Ba

"That's one way to keep him off 2nd" -@Astros

One fan hopes that this is the 2019 version of Alex Bregman in which he finished second in the AL MVP. This season has been somewhat of an off year for Bregman, and hopefully for Astros fans, he can turn things around.

Other fans believe that Bregman is already back to his superstar status.

Overall, a great win for the Houston Astros as they managed to split the four-game series with the White Sox in Chicago. The Astros offense looks like an absolute juggernaut right now. They appear to be the most balanced team in the American League as we get closer and closer to October.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif