"Battle between DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza" - Yankees insider breaks down Bronx Bombers' pressing issue

Despite losing Juan Soto over the winter, many believe that the New York Yankees are a stronger team heading into 2025, but one insider points out an issue they still have to deal with. While the front office has signed several free agents and also traded for some big names, the third base spot remains up for grabs and it remains to be seen who will fill it.

Speaking on the New York Sports Post, Yankees insider Greg Joyce believes three players will fight for the third base spot unless they bring someone in via trade.

"Right now, it looks like that third base job is going to be a battle between Oswaldo Cabrera, DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza," Joyce said. "Cabrera, they prefer in a utility role; he's kind of best in that role. DJ LeMahieu has done it before in his career, but the last few years he's just been a shell of himself offensively because of the number of injuries to his legs.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And then Oswald Peraza, when he came up as a prospect, came with a lot of hype and talent. He hasn't been able to hit in his limited big league opportunities, he's out of minor league options too. So it's an interesting camp for him just because it's his last shot to try to stick, to make the team."

Joyce added that the roster is never fully set in stone, as the Yankees can still acquire players once they get to camp. He pointed out that in previous years, the team has signed players at various points during the camp and sometimes even before opening day.

Among the players on their roster right now, DJ LeMahieu is the most obvious choice to move to third base. However, a series of injuries in the recent past have seen his offensive output decrease significantly, raising doubtsabout whether he can get to his best.

Oswaldo Cabrera is New York's utility man and has played across the infield over the years. He is another option who could make third base his own. Finally, 24-year-old Oswald Peraza is yet to break into the lineup after losing the shortstop position to Anthony Volpe two years ago.

As of now, the Yankees have several options they can try out during Spring Training and that is when we will get a better idea of who will take third base for 2025. They always have the option of trading for someone to fill that spot before Opening Day as well.

New York Yankees reportedly interested in Nolan Arenado to fill in at third base

New York Yankees still have a hole to fill at third base and they could find their answer in Nolan Arenado in the coming days. According to John Denton of MLB.com, the St. Louis Cardinals are engaged in talks with three teams about a trade for Arenado and the Bronx Bombers are one of them.

Expand Tweet

Adding Arenado would see Jazz Chisholm Jr. move to second base and provide a reliable solution to their third base problem. However, the other two teams in talks for Arenado are the Dodgers and the Red Sox, meaning that the Yankees front office may face some competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback