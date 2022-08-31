"Be funny and tank to 5th place" "I'll buy the whole team for $5." - San Francisco Giants' fans upset, losing skid now up to six games after dropping a close game to rival San Diego Padres

Catastrophic is the only word to describe the San Francisco Giants' 2022 campaign. Just last season, the Giants went on a miraculous run during the second half of the season to edge out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the standings. After jockeying with the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres earlier this year, they've plummeted to oblivion.

The San Francisco Giants lost a close battle to Californian rival San Diego Padres 4-3 in yesterday's game. It was the team's sixth-straight defeat and they now find themselves in fourth place in the National League West.

Both the Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks have identical records at 61-67. However, due to the head-to-head record of both teams, Arizona is now seeded higher than San Francisco.

Both starters had a decent opener. Blake Snell pitched six innings of no-run ball with four base hits surrendered and eight strikeouts. His San Francisco counterpart Logan Webb didn't issue an earned run and fanned seven batters in 5 2/3 innings.

It ultimately boiled down to the bullpen and defense in this affair. Tyler Rogers was credited with three runs, and San Francisco managed to commit four errors against the Padres' one.

San Diego jumped to a 4-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning courtesy of a Manny Machado RBI double. San Francisco tried to fight back in the dying embers of the game courtesy of Joc Pederson's two-run blast. This, however, was all the firepower the team could generate, and the game would end at 4-3.

With just 34 games left in the season, it seems like the Giants can kiss their playoff aspirations goodbye.

San Francisco Giants' season comparison

Much has been said about the San Francisco Giants' season. Injury setbacks have certainly hampered the team's chances of defending their division title.

At this point last season, the Giants were 84-48 and went on a sensational 21-6 run during the month of September. At the moment, they are 10-15 for the month of August. The Padres stacked up on talent at the trade deadline, and the Dodgers are back in their dominating ways. It would be a tough hill to climb for the Orange and Black at this stage.

The Giants are currently 9.5 games behind the Wild Card spot. The team will need a miraculous and magnanimous comeback to even get a sniff of a Wild Card chance.

