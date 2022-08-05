“Because now everyone is a reporter. Everyone is a photographer” - New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter shares the secret to his 'Mr. Clean' image, strives to keep his personal life under wraps

Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees star, has always attempted to keep the public out of his personal life. However, since to the release of his new multi-part documentary, "The Captain," he has been opening up.

Derek is surprisingly doing everything from breaking the silence about his decade-long feud with Alex Rodriguez to dispelling rumors about his flings. Finally, MLB fans are happy to see Derek speaking.

Jeter has chosen to keep his life under wraps and has been successful in doing so. Nevertheless, since social media and smartphones emerged, Derek feels it is hard to maintain privacy. In an interview with the prestigious "Sports Illustrated," he said:

"You have to assume that everything you do is public knowledge. Everything. Because now everyone is a reporter. Everyone is a photographer.

"Someone can take a picture and make a story, which has happened plenty of times, and twist it and turn it anyway they want to. You used to be able to go out . . . it’s all I’ve known. I’ve been here since I was 20.”

One of the main turnoffs for Derek is when his words are twisted in interviews and published with a different plot for more reads.

Backstory of Derek Jeter's "Mr. Clean" image

Jeter during his playing days, Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees

Derek has purposely stayed away from controversies and maintained a neutral stance. He has always prioritized his MLB career over everything.

In addition, he is known in the MLB for his disciplinary nature and positive outlook. As a result of his personality, Jeter earned the moniker "Mr. Clean."

Derek is fortunate to have a wonderful set of parents and siblings with strong family values. Their wisdom helped Derek to traverse in the right direction and have a super successful MLB career.

Post-retirement from MLB, the 14-time All-Star got hitched to Hannah Davis, the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue" model, in July 2016. Derek and Hannah are now proud parents to three little princesses, Bella (4), Story (3), and River (8 months).

