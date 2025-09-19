“Being the bad*** b**** ever!” - Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s girlfriend Olivia Brown compares NY Fashion Week to All-Star game runway moment

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit the 2025 MLB All-Star red carpet in Atlanta with his girlfriend, Olivia Brown. Two months after turning heads at Truist Park, Brown revealed that she got All-Star vibes this week at the New York Fashion Week.
NYFW ran from Thursday to Tuesday, highlighting the Spring/Summer 2026 collections. On Thursday, Brown dropped a new vlog on her channel, capturing her experience from preparing to finding herself attending her first fashion show.
In the video, Brown got real about managing a lot of things between balancing school, workouts and NYFW.
"I have to fit in my school, working out, and just being the badass b**** ever all in one day. This is a lot of work, guys," she said (3:00).
Due to her busy lifestyle, Brown joked about surviving on a smoothie as a makeshift breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, she doesn't call herself a promoter of dieting.
"No, I do not promote EDs, so don’t come for me. Don’t cancel me, mama," she said.
Finally, she compared the pre-event jitters for the NYFW to the time when she was about to hit the red carpet of the 2025 MLB All-Star game.
“This is giving me the All-Star Game vibes. Well, f*** the game, but the All-Star moment on the red carpet -- it’s giving that,” Brown added.
Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s girlfriend Olivia Brown shows her fashion game at All-Star event
After doing well for the Yankees in the first half, Jazz Chisholm Jr. earned his second All-Star selection. He was accompanied on the red carpet by his girlfriend, Olivia Brown, who is a model and social media content creator. Like Chisholm Jr., she also has Bahamian roots.
On the red carpet at the All-Star, she wore a sleek black gown with a cut-out midriff and a halter neckline. She paired that with jewelry details, including a diamond choker and silver bangles.
While Brown keeps up with her fashion, Chisholm Jr. is also making heads turn with his hitting for the Yankees. This season, the versatile infielder has hit .241 to go along with 29 home runs and 75 RBIs.